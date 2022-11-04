GOSHEN — The Goshen News requested campaign finance records for Goshen's school board candidates' committees from the Elkhart County Clerk, who provided them Thursday.
As of that time, these were the filings Clerk Chris Anderson had. They include paperwork from: Goshen Schools Political Action Committee, Johnson for School Board, Linda Hartman for School Board, Ryan Glick for School Board, Ryan Glick, Jose Elizalde Campaign Committee, Jose Elizalde, Nafziger for Goshen School Board and Rob Roeder 4 School Board.
The public is invited to review the filings. We will add more as they become available.