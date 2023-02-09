GOSHEN — Murder suspect Samuel Byfield was sentenced Thursday to 55 years in prison, after pleading guilty but mentally ill, in Elkhart County Circuit Court.
During proceedings, Byfield initially asked to withdraw his guilty plea but Judge Michael Christofeno did not allow it.
Byfield, 23, was charged in the murder of Wayne Bontrager, owner of Bontrager’s Meadowlark Cars which took place Feb. 14, 2022. According to court documents, Byfield was test-driving one of Bontrager’s vehicles in the area of C.R. 26, east of C.R. 22, when the two got into an altercation which resulted in Byfield pulling Bontrager, 73, Goshen, from the vehicle and attacking him with a knife.
Indications during court proceedings implied that Byfield may have had to change his plea based on a claim of self-defense, per comments made by Elkhart County Prosecutor Vicki Becker.
Following the stabbing, Byfield reportedly got back into the car and proceeded east on C.R. 26 before eventually crashing in the area of C.R. 33 and C.R. 20. He then fled on foot into a nearby wooded area where he was tracked and eventually apprehended by police, according to the report. Bontrager was hospitalized but died of his injuries Feb. 22.
A witness of the murder, Stacy Miller, as well as Wayne’s brother David Bontrager and sister Ruth Yankey, spoke ahead of the sentencing. Yankey recalled that she was discharged from the hospital after having surgery the day Bontrager was fatally stabbed.
“It broke my heart that I was not able to be there to encourage him the way that he always encouraged me,” she said. She wasn’t able to see him much due to her own recovery while he was in the hospital.
His stepdaughter Shelly Pavese also brought a letter from Bontrager’s granddaughter Sophia wherein she called Bontrager the most loving and supportive person.
“Wayne was everything to us and he will never be forgotten,” Pavese read.
His wife Wanda also spoke and recalled that the couple was preparing to go away for the weekend when the stabbing occurred.
“I will miss him — I have missed him,” she said. “We all miss him very much.”
“I don’t hate you, Samuel Byfield,” she added. “I’m sorry you threw away yours and Wayne’s life over a $7,000 car. I pray that you will find God’s love and peace, and free your life. I forgive you.”
Byfield also spoke, offering condolences to the family.
“I can’t imagine what you guys are going through,” he said. “The whole time I’ve been in here, I was always on the phone with my mom asking how I was doing. Even though I don’t know him, I still miss him. I miss him every day… I want to let his family know that I am so sorry, I never meant for this to happen…. If I ever get the chance to get out one day, I will walk down Wayne’s path.”
PASCUAL RAMIREZ III
A man was sentenced to 10 years on probation for his part in a robbery and murder in 2020.
Pascual Ramirez III plead guilty to a stipulated plea bargain for his part in the 2020 robbery and murder of Joshua Roberts.
“I don’t like this plea bargain agreement,” Christofeno told Ramirez. “I accept it, so I’m bound by it.”
Ahead of his sentencing, Robert’s girlfriend and mother of his child, Sara Brownlee expressed her feelings on the plea agreement.
“I don’t think it’s fair that he is only getting 10 years probation,” she stated. “We lost someone forever and we can never get him back. It’s unfair that Josh isn’t here anymore…. I feel like he doesn’t even care. He’s fine with everything and that’s unfair. It’s unfair that you get to be free while Josh is dead.”
Ramirez is one of three men allegedly involved in the Oct. 20, 2020 death of Roberts at Timberbrook. Officers initially responded to the call for reports of a vehicle crash with injuries. There, they found a silver 2003 Pontiac Grand AM on its roof, with Roberts bleeding and unrestrained in the backseat. Roberts had a single gunshot wound to his upper left leg and was already deceased. His wallet and cell phone were missing from the area.
When Brownlee spoke to police, she told them that Roberts had left their home Timberbrook Mobile Home Park to sell marijuana. She also allowed investigators to view Robert’s Facebook messages and found messages from a “Rico Ramirez,” which indicated that Roberts had Ramirez set up causing Ramirez to be robbed of $300. The messages were sent immediately after Roberts had been killed.
Authorities were able to establish that “Rico” was Pascual Ramirez, based on an Indiana Department of Corrections document he had posted on his Facebook profile. Officers spoke to Ramirez Oct. 28, who stated that he’d gone to Timberbrook that evening alone to purchase marijuana from Roberts and that he was sitting in the passenger’s side of Robert’s vehicle when two unknown men approached the car. One took money from Ramirez at gunpoint and the other pulled Roberts out at gunpoint.
After being shown surveillance footage from Walgreens that showed Ramirez with two other men, he identified the two men as Luis Garcia and Carlos Escobar Escobedo. He stated that while en route to Roberts, Garcia and Escobar Escobedo were with him and suggested robbing Roberts. Ramirez disagreed with the idea and said he dropped them off near the railroad tracks on C. R. 19 south of Ind. 120 before entering Timberbrook.
Ramirez pulled up near Robert’s vehicle and entered the front passenger seat of the vehicle. He told officers that while he was counting his money he noticed Garcia and Escobar Escobedo walking toward the vehicle. Escobar Escobedo came to the passenger side of the car and put a gun to Ramirez’s head, demanding Ramirez get out of the vehicle and taking $200 from his left hand and his wallet containing another $100 from his right pocket. At the same time, Garcia was on the driver’s side near Roberts, pointing a gun to him. Garcia advised Ramirez to leave, so he go in his vehicle and began to leave the trailer park.
As he was leaving he saw Garcia pull Roberts would of the driver’s seat of the car and then heard a single gunshot as he approached the tracks on C.R. 19. He turned his vehicle around to find out what happened and found Garcia walking northbound on C. R. 19, and shortly after, Escobar Escobedo. Both Garcia and Escobar Escobedo got into the car and Ramirez dropped them off back at Garcia’s house, and Escobar Escobedo returned his money and his wallet to him.
During interviews with officers, Ramirez also admitted that he gave Garcia the gun that was used to shoot Roberts.
Both Garcia and Escobar Escobedo plead guilty to robbery resulting in serious bodily injury with a 40-year sentence on probation in late 2021, with the murder charge dismissed.
ALLEN D. HANUSCAK
A robbery suspect’s trial was continued from March 6 to Aug. 21.
Allen Hanuscak is accused of an incident that occurred on July 13, 2020. According to a probable cause affidavit from the Elkhart Police Department, officers were dispatched around 10:26 a.m. to Old National Bank, 320 N. Main St., in reference to a robbery at the bank.
A teller told officers that an older man had entered the bank and presented her with a note at her window which read “I want $10,000, no hesitation, no dye packs. No tracking devices. No other tricks and there will be no problems. Now, please!” She informed the man that she did not have that much money available to her, and he instead say to give what she did have, so she handed him roughly $7,000 in cash. Some of the money had bands around it and some of the bands had her care number on them.
Officers found a man matching the description walking from McDonalds, 130 N. Main St., and noted from security footage that he had just left the restaurant. They also found paper straps and identified the man as Allen Hanuscak, 65, who is noted as having been on parole for another armed robbery at the time. Money found on Hanuscak totaled $6,995 and had the teller’s care number on the straps.
SHONTERA WILSON
A woman who was already facing charges in Superior Court returned to the court for additional charges related to a new case.
Shontera Wilson, 28, Goshen, is accused of a March 9 armed robbery alongside Brett Birdsall, 29, and was also arrested on charges of theft, false informing, possession, and shoplifting, on Jan. 9 after officers say a Wal-Mart associate witnessed her fail to check out on $344.80 worth of merchandise. It’s one of a series of accusations against her which were sent to Circuit Court, although Christofeno told her on Thursday that he would not be allowing a separate probation violation case to be entered into the slew of charges, informing her that she “has bigger fish to fry.”
A probable cause affidavit indicates that she and Brett Birdsall may be involved in the stabbing of James Kephart in the 200 block of State Street in Elkhart.
According to police, Kephart said he’s been using illegal drugs with the duo when a conversation of a sexual nature occurred and the three broke into a garage at 209 State Street, where Birdsall pulled a knife and demanded money from Kephart. A scuffle ensued during which Kephart was stabbed and his wallet was stolen.
Birdsall and Wilson both denied involvement in the robbery but admitted they’d been in contact with Kephart earlier, with Wilson stating that he’d found the wallet on the ground and picked it up knowing nothing about the stabbing or robbery. Birdsall stated that he had been in the garage but that Kephart had attacked him with a knife instead and the wallet fell out of his pocket and was then picked up.
Wilson’s pretrial status conference is scheduled for Feb. 9, Omnibus date for March 9, trial status conference for June 15, jury or bench trial depending which charges, if any go to trial, for July 10.
KENYA JONES
An Elkhart teen who was waived to adult court for a robbery police say she was involved in was informed Thursday that her bond would not be reduced.
Kenya Jones, 15, is charged with robbery, resisting law enforcement, and battery against a public safety official from an Oct. 10 incident that occurred at Bashor Children’s Home around 10:30 a.m.
According to police, Jones and two other girls, a 16-year-old and another 15-year-old battered an employee of Bashor Children’s Home, punching her and kicking her several times before stealing her keys and running away from campus without permission. The trio was located by deputies in the area of C.R 30 and C.R. 15 a few hours later and resisted law enforcement punching and kicking them as well.
Jones’ pre.trial conference is scheduled for Feb. 9, with an omnibus date of March 9, trial status conference on June 15, and jury trial scheduled for July 10.
JORDAN COLE
Jordan Cole’s trial was continued from March 6 to Aug. 21 during Thursday’s Circuit Court proceedings.
Cole, 21, Elkhart, is accused of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury.
Originally Cole was dealing with a battery charge stemming from Feb. 2021, but authorities are also accusing him and Tyris Jennings in a string of robberies on March 27, 2019.
According to police, the two men shot a 45-year-old man while robbing a Kentucky Fried Chicken and later a Burger King that day. The shooting left the KFC employee paralyzed. Warrants for the duo were issued in June, police say, due to surveillance footage and the testimony of the men. Cole was arrested Aug. 24.