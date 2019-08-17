Leesburg
Steakhouse featuring
Maple Leaf Farms duck
Indiana-produced Maple Leaf Farms duck is on the menu at Ruth’s Chris Steak House locations across the nation for a special dinner series this month. The Ruth’s Chris TasteMaker Dinner Series is a nationwide event that allows guests to sample fine wine alongside a specially curated menu.
According to information from Maple Leaf Farms, The Veuve Clicquot TasteMaker Dinner is inspired by one of France’s most renowned vineyards and will feature five courses of specially-crafted dishes, including a duck cassoulet.
Cassoulet is a rich, slow-cooked casserole that originated in southern France.
Don’t miss this opportunity to try locally-produced duck at one of the nation’s most renowned steak houses. The closest Ruth’s Chris Steak House is located at 902 E. University Drive,
Granger.
MISHAWAKA
North Woods Village has deficient-free report
North Woods Village at Edison Lakes, an assisted living memory care community, recently received a deficiency-free survey for the second year in a row from the Indiana State Department of Health.
According to information from the company, a deficiency-free survey indicates the community met all the state’s safety and quality standards.
The deficiency-free score is the best score an assisted living community can receive.
INDIANAPOLIS
Unemployment rate falls in July
Indiana’s unemployment rate has declined slightly in July from the previous month.
The Indiana Department of Workforce Development said Friday that the rate was 3.4%, down from 3.5% in June. The agency says the last time Indiana’s unemployment rate was at 3.4% was April 2018.
The state’s unemployment rate also was below the national rate of 3.7% for July.
Indiana’s labor force had a net decrease of more than 6,600 over the previous month, which was a result of about 1,275 less unemployed residents no longer seeking employment and a decrease of about 5,330 in residents employed. The state says Indiana’s total labor force is about 3.4 million.
GOSHEN
Class will teach Apple’s Swift language
Goshen College will begin offering a new class this fall for adult and continuing education students focusing on Apple’s Swift programming language.
During the two-month course, students will learn, explore and demonstrate how to use the fundamental building blocks of Swift, earning a digital certification and badge which can be included on a resume, portfolio, email or shared on social media.
The course is designed to build a firm understanding of IOS and OSX development, the fundamental building blocks of Swift, according to information from the college.
Classes will meet once per week on Thursday evenings, between Sept. 19 and Nov. 21, Cost will be $550 per student. Students can register online at goshen.edu/swift.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.