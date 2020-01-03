Bank promotes two
MIDDLEBURY — First State Bank has promoted two employees at the bank’s Middlebury office.
Jared Sponseller has been promoted to senior vice president and chief financial officer. He has worked at First State Bank for more than 14 years and is a certified public accountant. Sponseller earned his bachelor’s degree and master's in accounting degree from Manchester University. He has also completed the Graduate School of Banking-Madison and has received an Executive Leadership Certificate from the University of Wisconsin.
Casey Zitkus has been promoted to banking officer and controller. Zitkus has worked in
finance for more than eight years. He earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting and marketing from Indiana University South Bend. Zitkus is a CPA and certified internal auditor.
Two move up at 1st Source Bank
SOUTH BEND — 1st Source announced the promotion of Shane Pippenger, information office support head, to vice president of the bank and Elizabeth Birk to officer of the bank.
In this position Pippenger is responsible for functions related to bank technology support and data processing. Pippenger joined 1st Source Bank in March 2000 and has spent the entirety of his tenure in the bank’s information technology group.
Pippenger holds an associate’s degree from IU South Bend, and is currently working toward a bachelor’s degree from Capella University. His community activities revolve around his children, and include participating in his local athletics booster club and supporting the Elkhart County 4-H Fair.
Birk was promoted from banking center manager of the Franklin Street location in Elkhart, to officer of the bank. Birk joined the bank in 2015, and has previously worked in the Goshen, Elkhart North and Bristol Street banking centers. She often leads financial wellness presentations at various companies across the Elkhart area.
Birk holds a bachelor’s degree in business from IU South Bend and earned a master’s of business administration from Indiana Tech. She is very active in her community, where she serves as an on-site mentor for Big Brothers Big Sisters, is a member of the Kiwanis Goshen noon club, volunteers with and serves on the board of Junior Achievement of Elkhart County, and is a Help-a-House volunteer with La Casa.
Brock Grain Systems has new district manager
MILFORD — Eric Werth has been named a district manager for Brock Grain Systems.
In his new position, Werth will be working with Brock’s dealers in the Western Corn Belt and Pacific Northwest regions of the United States to help them grow their businesses and increase their familiarity with Brock’s line of storage, handling, conditioning and structural products for grain, a news release states.
Werth has 23 years of experience in grain operations and transportation.
Werth is a native and current resident of Hays, Kansas.
