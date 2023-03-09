GOSHEN — Jake Brunette was sentenced to 65 years for killing his roommate and former partner Andrew Conley, but not before he accused Conley of assaulting him the night before the murder.
The accusation was the first indication of “more-to-the-story” that he presented during his statements ahead of sentencing, and Brunette confirmed to Circuit Court Judge Michael Christofeno following the sentencing that he does have intentions to appeal.
Brunette, 26, was deemed guilty by jury trial February 8, of the stabbing death of Conley at Monarch Mobile Home Park in the morning of Nov. 17, 2021. Brunette told officers during the investigation that he’d awoken from a dream that he had stabbed and killed Conley and thought to himself that he needed to actually do it.
During the trial, Brunette’s sole explanation of the events was, “The day of the incident, I was jolted out of my sleep. When I woke up, this occurred.”
In his statement at sentencing, Brunette addressed the audience directly with permission from the judge.
“This particular case has been the most embarrassing thing I’ve ever been in my life,” he said. “It’s been torturous. I have gone through the throes of just an outstanding experience — and when I say ‘outstanding,’ I don’t mean ‘good.’”
He explained that Conley was one of his closest friends, and indicated that he lived a good life so he’s not concerned with where he goes.
“I am concerned that I’ve lost somebody,” Brunette said. “I’m also concerned that there’s some work left undone. … I feel terrible because you can’t say anything back about somebody that’s not here anymore. … I will always apologize to Andy. I will always respect and have feelings for him as a person and I don’t expect anything in return from anybody else.”
He acknowledged that he lived an “alternative lifestyle” and didn’t experience many things in what he called “normal life,” but said he felt like he’d accomplished many things in his life, adding that he does hope someday he will be able to have a normal job, have his tattoos removed, and have a family if he’s ever released,” he said.
He explained that he hopes he will go to the Department of Mental Health because he’s never been there before although he has been to the Department of Corrections. Public defender Matthew Johnson asked to consider the mental health evaluations from competency exams ahead of the trial, citing anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, and schizophrenia, adding that just prior to the murder, Brunette had been in a recovery center for 30 days, and also had substance abuse issues.
“I lost somebody; we lost somebody,” Brunette continued. “In my mind, it could have been me. Maybe it should have. I’m not going to say that I’m a martyr or I was going out with a bang or with style or anything, I just want to say thank you for letting me walk into this courtroom unscathed.”
He thanked county and state legal and corrections for, he said, taking care of him while in the midst of court proceedings.
“I just don’t have the emotion that it takes to revisit such a thing like this and I wish I could do more,” Brunette said. “I know I let down a lot of people. … I don’t know what kind of responsibility I have to say anything at this point … but hopefully, we were blessed with an angel there and I can’t take responsibility for that.”
Brunette also said he was confident he was assaulted that night he murdered Conley.
“I was woken up in the middle of the night, shook out of my sleep — literally assault — and so when I woke up that morning, all that was on my mind was eliminate the threat … and it stresses me out now that I have to admit that.”
Conley’s grandmother Bonnie Conley thanked Christofeno for his work on the case and read a letter she wrote to Brunette, stating she wanted him to receive the maximum sentence, while also telling Brunette how much Conley cared for him, and that Brunette was Conley’s main concern while she and Conley spoke the evening before the murder.
“While we were talking, I could hear your voice in the background, and while him and I was talking, he was trying to console you,” she said.
Conley read from her letter that during the conversation with her grandson, she heard him ask Brunette not to go downtown alone and said he would help him. The next morning, Conley was dead. She was in disbelief when she heard the news.
“It would be one thing for a stranger to kill you,” she said, “but I can’t imagine what Andy suffered physically and emotionally when you Jake, a person he cared so much about started brutally stabbing him.”
Conley’s mother Erin Deming said he’d called her several times the day before because he’d been arguing with Brunette. She explained that she had a difficult relationship with her son in early adulthood and had only recently begun to rekindle the relationship.
When asked what she believed an appropriate sentence would be, Deming said she’d pondered it several times, and every time she tried to come to a conclusion, the thought made her sick.
“I don’t know if there is such a thing to me,” she said. “Nothing can fix it. My son was enamored and he was murdered for having personal standards and sticking up for them.”
Christofeno told the courtroom that many of Brunette’s mitigating statements also concerned mental health issues and addictions. He acknowledged though that Brunette told a different story during Thursday’s proceedings than he initially told investigators, and than the complete lack of information he provided to the jury during trial.
“All murders are horrific,” Christofeno said. “Your actions in committing this murder go beyond horrific, and ultimately that’s what was the deciding factor in weighing the mitigating and the aggravating circumstances.”
Christofeno went on to explain that his demeanor at the scene based on evidence provided in court, was described as a “callous disregard,” citing Brunette’s comment after police found the knife, “Oh, look. A souvenir.”
ALVIN SANDERS III AND DA’QUAVION WILEY
The court approved a joinder request for two men accused of a 2021 murder.
Alvin Sanders III, 21, and Da’quavion Wiley, 18, are believed to be responsible for the May 1, 2021, shooting of a 15-year-old boy, who was found outside a McKinley Avenue home, shot in the neck.
During Thursday’s motion for joinder proceedings, both defense attorneys Matthew Johnson and Jeffrey Majerik objected. Johnson also said most of the evidence points to Sanders rather than his client Wiley and claimed that being in the same courtroom could make a jury believe they’re together regardless of admonishments.
Christofeno sided with the prosecution, citing accomplice liability. He granted the state’s request for a joinder and the defense’s request for separate tables, adding that the most sticky issue will concern the Bruton Rule, which concerns codefendants.
The attorneys agreed to continue from Wiley’s April 3 trial, to Sander’s scheduled for Sept. 18. However, Wiley told the court he did not want the trial continued and stated that he wanted to file a motion for a speedy trial. Johnson told him he needs more time to be ready for the case. Christofeno also explained to him that another jury trial for an earlier murder was also scheduled for April 3. Still, Wiley refused to acknowledge the trial’s new date. Sanders, on the other hand, asked the court if he was required to attend a jury trial. There will be a trial status conference Aug. 17.
DARIUS THOMAS
Evidence and defense are preparing for an upcoming murder trial for Darius Thomas, a Middlebury man accused of shooting someone outside a gas station Feb. 5, 2022.
Thomas, 26, is charged in the murder of Shamar Barnes in Elkhart. After reviewing security video as part of the investigation, detectives believed Thomas had parked a car at a Marathon gas station, 1226 S. Main St., while a backseat passenger got out and went into the store, according to details in the probable cause affidavit in the case.
The driver, allegedly Thomas, is seen starting to get out of the car, but then ducks back in as Barnes crosses the gas station’s parking lot and based on surveillance footage, peeked out of the car, pointed a gun, and fired three shots. Barnes died at the hospital about a half hour later.
Investigators tracked the car via surveillance to a home in South Bend, where the owner of the vehicle told police that Thomas had ridden with him in the car and borrowed it for an hour and a half before the shooting.
Thomas’ trial status conference was reset for March 22, while the case remains scheduled for jury trial April 3.
EDUARDO RUEDA, Jr. AND JONATHAN J. MARTINEZ
Two Elkhart teens met in court Thursday for an initial hearing from charges of a Feb. 2 robbery.
Eduardo Rueda and Johnathan Martinez are accused of an armed robbery in Twin Pines Mobile Home Park in Goshen. According to a probable cause affidavit, the victim, also 16, had made an Instagram post selling a PlayStation 5, which Rueda responded to with interest in the purchase.
Rueda allegedly went to the teen’s home and the two of them were outside discussing the transaction when a white Chevrolet Silverado with no license plate pulled up and a man in a ski mask exited the vehicle and pointed a gun at him and took the PlayStation. The white truck was later linked to Martinez.
Investigators found surveillance footage that led them to believe that Rueda and Martinez had met earlier in the afternoon at Martin’s Supermarket, 3800 Mishawaka Road, and found evidence of communications between the two via SnapChat as they drove in their separate vehicles from Martin’s to Twin Pines, and a SnapChat image to a group chat including Rueda of a PlayStation and gun in the Martinez’ passengers’ seat and announcing to the chat the successful robbery. It also, by video, led investigators to believe the two met up and transferred the gun and game system to Rueda’s vehicle at Hobby Lobby parking lot, and Rueda set the robbery up.
Ruedo and is scheduled for a pretrial status conference April 6, an omnibus date May 4, a trial status conference Sept. 21, and a jury trial Oct. 16.
Martinez informed the judge that he has intentions to provide his own attorney and as a result also has an attorney status conference scheduled for March 16, with other court proceedings scheduled as the same.
SUPERIOR 3
In Elkhart County Superior Court 3, Judge Theresa Cataldo sentenced Lashon Turner of Elkhart to a total of 20 years for three charges. However, because the sentences are concurrent, his longest sentence was 12-years. Six of those years will be at the Indiana Department of Correction and the other six will be on reporting probation.
That sentence was for one count of unlawful possession of a firearm as a serious violent felon, a Level 4 felony. He was also sentenced to four years at the IDOC for criminal recklessness, a Level 5 felony, and another four years for battery by means of a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony. Both of those sentences will be served concurrently with the Level 4 felony.
He will also receive 197 days credit for time spent in jail and is eligible for the 3:1 good-time credit.
Turner entered into a plea agreement saying he was guilty of the Dec. 17, 2021, shooting of two people at the Red Roof Inn in the 2900 block of Cassopolis Street in Elkhart. charges of attempted murder and battery by means of a deadly weapon were dismissed as part of the plea bargain.