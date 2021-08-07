AUGUST 4
Answers to your questions:
1. Bridge of Hope is a non-for profit based in Beirut, Lebanon. This is a mission school through the Apostolics of Beirut and under the administration of Pastor Toufic and April Azar. The school is currently located in the inner city and surrounded by local businesses. We serve students who may not be able to receive a formal education in a government school. Much of our student population in the 2020-2021 school year were Syrian refugees. The civil war in Lebanon took place between the years of 1970-1990. It was an event that greatly changed the dynamic of the country. It took place about 30 years before I taught in Lebanon.
2. The explosion took place August 4, 2020. There is speculation and debate as to why the explosion took place. Despite the who and why, it is estimated that 218 people were killed, 7,000 wounded, 77,000 apartments damaged, 56% of Beirut's businesses were impacted. About 163 public and private schools were also impacted. Thankfully, the Beirut Bridge of Hope has been able to recover from the damages and continue educating students. All of my students had an experience in one way or another that day. One student in particular was walking to buy some bread when her whole world was shaken. A store owner quickly pulled her inside the shop as a means to save her. For hours her family fearfully searched for her with no means of contacting her. Thankfully she was safe and reunited with her family. Some of their homes were damaged and for others, parents lost jobs. We try to bridge the gap by offering a snack/small meal to those that can't afford one. To families struggling to make ends meet, we offer a food box that provides enough food for about a month. All of this is done through donation and financial support.
3. I worked as a substitute teacher from march '18 to September of '20. One of the biggest differences for me as a teacher in Lebanon versus in the US, was the language barrier. All of my students speak some dialect of Arabic. Students that have attended BBHope in previous years have some English vocabulary knowledge but their primary language is Arabic. This makes for an interesting dynamic when trying to communicate. I find myself working to be more expressive when words just aren't enough. Facial expressions, body language, and many visuals are great tools. Communication is key in any type of relationship. In Lebanon I have to translate any information that might need to be seen/read by their guardians. Hospitality is beautiful in lebanon. One way we communicate with families, which is much different from US schools, is through home visits. We schedule visitations with families to talk about progress and setbacks at school as well as checking in with their personal needs. It allows us to deepen our connections and further bridge any gaps for them academically, socially, financially, and spiritually.
Hello! My name is Brooke Potter. My mother called Thursday about submitting information for an upcoming news article.
I am a Michiana local. I graduated from Northridge High School in 2013. The fall of that same year, I became a freshman at Grace College in Winona Lake. I graduated in 2017 with a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education. Soon after graduating, I began working as a substitute teacher. I taught in this capacity for 3 years (2018-2020). I have worked for Westview, Goshen, and Concord School Districts. I loved teaching in so many grade levels and working with various teachers. Just as I felt that I found my groove/niche in the classroom, I received a call to help the missionaries in Beirut, Lebanon at their school. Within one month of receiving that call, I was on the plane.
I arrived in October 2020, just two months after the explosion, and stayed the duration of the school year. In the 2020-2021 school year, Bridge of Hope School educated 50 students. We taught English, math, and science to grades k-6. This year I taught a combined 3rd and 4th grade class. The primary language spoken in Lebanon is Arabic with French being the secondary. Let's just say that communicating was a two-party effort. I did my best to learn simple words and phrases in Arabic, as well as use pictures and gestures to communicate my thoughts. Students used the little English they knew and relied on a couple students who were more proficient to translate.
Most of the current student body at Bridge of Hope consists of Syrian Refugees. Many, if not all, of the Syrians escaped their home country due to conflict in search for a better, safer life for their families. Some of my students have experienced elements of war and conflict that students in the states have never thought they would experience. We do weekly home visitation with our students. We send out 3 teachers and a translator to meet with parents and families. During this time we are able to discuss school progress and really see and hear what life has been like for them. Before we leave, we always make it a goal to encourage and pray with them.
Something the mission work in Lebanon aims to do is reach people where they are. Unfortunately many are struggling to get by due to the economic crisis. To make education more accessible, there are no enrollment fees, text and workbooks are paid for, and transportation fees are minimal. Families are already struggling and their ability to access education shouldn't be another burden they carry. In order to meet some of the community needs, the Apostolics of Beirut package and distribute food boxes each month.
Something that was brought up in the brief phone conversation was my involvement in the Goshen community before Lebanon. The three years that I worked as a substitute after college, I also served the people on ground level. My family and I would visit those who were homeless. We spent three years helping provide items such as food, chopped wood and other fuel, batteries for lanterns, blankets and clothing, and anything else we could do to help them obtain basic living needs. We personally served meals 2-3 times a week and meals are still being served. We built connections and bonds with these men and women. I look forward to seeing some of those friends from the community during my summer break.
I am writing to raise awareness of what it's like for some living in Lebanon. It is my plan to return to Lebanon mid-late August to teach and support the work there one more school year. I'm thankful God has opened the door there for me to help bring hope and help to the people in Lebanon. Until that time comes, I plan to love my community while I'm home.
I hope this was enough information to give a little sneak peek into my story. I'd love to share more if you have any questions. Please feel free to reach out.
