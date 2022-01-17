ELKHART — In fitting recognition of civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday, two longtime champions of the civil rights movement were honored for their decades of service during a special MLK Day celebration at the St. James AME Church in Elkhart Monday afternoon.
At the event, which was hosted by the Elkhart County branch of the NAACP, Elkhart residents Franklin and Cora Breckenridge were named the first-ever recipients of the organization’s Martin Luther King Jr. Civil Rights Award.
“They both have fought for civil and human rights that span over 60-plus years,” the event’s organizers said in a news release. “They both held NAACP offices at the local, state and national level, and they continue to be active on the state and local level.”
Prior to the award’s presentation, several of the event’s organizers took time to reflect on the positive impact the Breckenridges have had both locally and across the United States over the years.
“As many of you have the opportunity to go to their home after the pandemic, make that trip,” Sonia Hadley-Davis, the organization’s membership chair, told the assembled crowd. “Go down to the basement, into the family room. The awards are like wallpaper. They’re just everywhere.
“I feel like you all are history, and everywhere we go — and we have traveled America with the NAACP — everybody knows Franklin and Cora Breckenridge,” she added. “We are just proud to be a part of you, and to have you be a part of us.”
Also sharing a few words was Ron Davis, president of the Elkhart County branch of the NAACP.
“They have been my coach since 1992, when I first became president,” Davis said of his long history with the Breckenridges. “And as Sonia said, we’ve traveled to national conventions all over the United States together, and we just love you, respect you, and you guys keep fighting. And we wanted you to have your roses while you can still smell them.”
Following receipt of the award, Cora thanked the local NAACP chapter and the Elkhart community as a whole, and vowed to continue her work for many years to come.
“We are just thankful to be here,” Cora told the crowd of attendees. “We’re thankful for each of you, we love each of you, and we’re blessed to be a part of this wonderful Elkhart community.”
Franklin, too, took a few moments to express his gratitude for the award.
“Thank you. Thank you to God. God is the one who made it all possible,” Franklin said. “He made it possible for me to do all that I have done, and all that we have done these past 60 years.
“We were doing it before you were born, Ron,” he added, speaking directly to Davis. “You said you were born in 1958? I started in 1955.”
It was then, following the murder of Emmett Till, a young Black boy accused of flirting with a white woman, that Franklin truly began his civil rights journey, he explained.
“That’s when I made the vow I was going to become a lawyer, and do what I could do that way to end the discrimination and racism,” Franklin said. “I’ve been doing it ever since, and I’m doing it right now, because I’m going to continue. I’m going to continue as long as I have a breath in me. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you very much.”
Following the award ceremony, attendees were invited to share their own thoughts and memories of the Breckenridges. Among those who chose to speak was Clara Hadley, a longtime NAACP member from Elkhart.
“I just wanted to say I thank God for the Breckenridges,” Hadley said. “Years ago, when I was a little younger, I was very active in the NAACP, and worked with the youth. And so I just appreciate their heart for the people, and for moving our people forward.
“If you are going to be effective, you have to reach out and help others. You can’t just be about yourself,” she added. “You have to be proactive — not reactive — but proactive in doing what God has called you to do to help everyone move forward in the things that God has called them to do. So, I appreciate you all.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.