GOSHEN — The Boys & Girls Clubs of Elkhart County have launched an Alumni Association, which will have a kick-off meeting Oct. 26.
“The goal of this association is to make sure that people are able to capitalize on that connection they make at Club and carry that through with them for the rest of their lives,” said Launa Leftwich, chief operations officer for the Clubs, in a news release.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Elkhart County began operations in 1956. One out of every 16 living Americans has attended a Boys & Girls Club.
The Alumni Association will be a place where they can network with other adults, have fun at events and gatherings and find opportunities to mentor and impact the lives of current Club kids.
“We want this to be connections they find exciting,” said Alumni Association Coordinator Hannah Pfaff in the release. “There will be activities throughout the year and we hope that our alumni find reconnecting with Club a meaningful experience.”
The Alumni Association isn’t just for past members of the Elkhart County Clubs. Anyone who has attended a Boys & Girls Club in other areas is also welcome to reconnect locally.
For more information about the Alumni Association and the upcoming kickoff gathering, go to www.greatfutures.club/alumni-association.