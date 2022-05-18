NEW BUFFALO, MICH — Tickets go on sale on Friday for Boy George & Culture Club, who will be performing at Four Winds New Buffalo’s Silver Creek Event Center at 9 p.m. Aug. 27.
Few new wave groups were as popular as Culture Club during the early '80s. During that time, the group racked up seven straight Top Ten hits in the U.K. and six Top Ten singles in the U.S. with their light, infectious pop-soul. Though their music was radio-ready, what brought the band stardom was Boy George, the group's charismatic, cross-dressing lead singer. George dressed in flamboyant dresses and wore heavy makeup, creating a disarmingly androgynous appearance that created a sensation on early MTV. George also had a biting wit and frequently came up with cutting quips that won Culture Club heavy media exposure in both America and Britain.
The son of a boxing club manager, Boy George found himself attracted to the glam rock of T. Rex and David Bowie as a teenager. During the post-punk era of the late '70s, he became a regular at London new romantic clubs.
By the time Culture Club's second album Colour by Numbers was released in the fall of 1983, the band was the most popular pop/rock group in America and England. "Karma Chameleon" became a number one hit on both sides of the Atlantic, while the album reached number one in the U.K. and number two in the U.S. Throughout 1984, the group racked up hits, with "It's a Miracle" and "Miss Me Blind" reaching the Top Ten. In the fall, the group returned with its third album, Waking Up with the House on Fire. While "The War Song" reached number two in the U.K., the album was a disappointment in America, stalling at platinum; its predecessor went quadruple platinum.
Culture Club reunited in 2014 for a tour and the band also began work on a new album with producer Youth. The group scheduled the release of an album called Tribes in 2015, but the record never materialized. Instead, the recordings provided the foundation for Life, the 2018 album that marked Culture Club's first new album in nearly 20 years.
Ticket prices are $79, $89 and $115, plus applicable fees, and can be purchased online beginning at 11 a.m. Hotel rooms are available on the night of the concert and can be purchased with event tickets.
More information on Boy George & Culture Club can be found at https://boygeorgeandcultureclub.net/.