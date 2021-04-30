HOME BIRTH

April 20

Marla (Lehman) and Perry Yoder, Nappanee, a son, Drew Elijah

NEW EDEN CARE CENTER

Thursday

Mary Alice (Fry) and Allen Bontrager, Goshen, a daughter, Raelynne Jade

