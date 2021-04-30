HOME BIRTH
April 20
Marla (Lehman) and Perry Yoder, Nappanee, a son, Drew Elijah
NEW EDEN CARE CENTER
Thursday
Mary Alice (Fry) and Allen Bontrager, Goshen, a daughter, Raelynne Jade
SERVICES SATURDAY
GOSHEN [mdash] Melvin D. Kauffman Jr., 72, of Goshen, died at 7:35 p.m. on Wednesday, April 28, at the Elkhart Hospice House. He was born on May 18, 1948, in Minot, North Dakota, to Melvin D. and Betty (Hostetler) Kauffman. On Dec. 24, 2019, he married Susan Wirt; she survives. Survivors in …
GOSHEN [mdash] Clare Ezra Martin, 83, of Goshen, died at 4:40 a.m., Tuesday, April 27, at his home after a brief illness. He was born April 11, 1938, in Nappanee to Ezra and Lydia (Bauman) Martin. Mr. Martin married Rosetta Martin, Sept. 28, 1958. He was a retired dairy farmer and milk haule…
