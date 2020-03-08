GOSHEN HOSPITAL
Friday
Casey and Anthony Montgomery, Shipsehwana, a daughter, Iris Lynn
Justyn Yowell and Alex Westlake, Goshen, a son, Ezra
Kristian and Taylor Eicher, Wakarusa, a daughter, Willow Adelay Delynn
BREMEN [mdash] Edna Farmwald, 85, of Bremen, passed away at 6:41 p.m., Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Signature Healthcare, Bremen. She was born Nov. 24, 1934, to Albert and Anna (Miller) Helmuth in Arthur, Illinois. On March 13, 1958, she married Leroy Farmwald. He preceded her in death Jan. 2…
