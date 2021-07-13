GOSHEN HOSPITAL

Monday

Diane and Nate Nisley, Middlebury, a son, Blake David

HOME BIRTHS

June 3

Keri (Bontrager) and Joe Yoder, Shipshewana, a son, Kurtis Aaron

June 11

SueAnn (Bontrager) and Matthew Burkholder, Nappanee, a daughter, Mariah Grace

Bethany (Hoover) and Aaron Ramer, Leesburg, a son, Zachary Lewis

June 22

Lora (Hochstetler) and Jacob Miller, Syracuse, a son, Jacob Alan

NEW EDEN CARE CENTER

Monday

Carla (Schwartz) and Timothy Miller, Shipshewana, a daughter, Kelsie Lyn

