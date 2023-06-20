GOSHEN — R. Yoder Construction hosted the grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newest location of the BIGGBY Coffee in Goshen Tuesday.
The grand opening began at 5 a.m., followed by the official ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m.
“I’m excited for the northwest side of Goshen, that it has another fundamental business coming," Kevin Yoder, VP Sales at R. Yoder Construction shares. "I’m also excited for the residents who's days will be made just a little bit better by having either a hot or cold drink from Biggby’s.”
Located at 2010 Elkhart Road, the store will offer a selection of beverages, specialty coffee and pastries.
“We are thrilled to be bringing BIGGBY Coffee to Goshen and share our passion for coffee with the community,” said Mike Brann, owner of the Goshen BIGGBY franchise. “We extended our gratitude toward R. Yoder Construction for their work in constructing our establishment, and we look forward to welcoming coffee enthusiasts to our new location.”
During the ceremony, Brann noted that Heather Maynard, Operator at BIGGBY Coffee in Goshen, will be there to help address customers' needs.
“Anything you need, it’s Heather, she deserves all the credit, she’s amazing, we couldn’t do anything without her on the BIGGBY side,” Brann said.
Brann also expressed his gratitude to R. Yoder Construction, who has been serving the area since 1978.
“R Yoder has been amazing to work with," he added. "We have only good things to say about them, and hope to do more projects in the future.”
To learn more, visit www.biggby.com.