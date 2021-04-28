Biden to the nation and world: 'America is rising anew'

NAPPANEE [mdash] Edna Schwartz, age 91, of Nappanee, died peacefully at 4:30 p.m., Monday, April 26, 2021 at her home. She was born November 8, 1929 to Joe T. and Ida (Miller) Slabaugh. On November 11, 1948, she married John M. Schwartz. They lived in Holy Matrimony for 70 years 3 months and…