GOSHEN — Beginning this fall, Bethany Christian Schools in Goshen will launch a new set of courses to further enhance its curriculum for elementary students.
This comprehensive outdoor learning program will build upon the school’s recently implemented farm-to-school initiative and was specifically created for young children. By spending consistent time in outdoor lessons, Bethany students in grades 1-4 will gain an increased appreciation for nature and practice school values of service and stewardship for creation.
“We love that this program will get students outside every day,” said Lower School Principal Juanita Hershberger. “That’s really our goal–to prepare our students academically while helping them be healthy in every way. We know outdoor education boosts academic performance and helps them be healthier physically. We also know that if they grow their vegetables, they are more likely to eat them!”
The new curriculum will be introduced by Bethany’s fourth grade teacher Adam Friesen. Friesen began teaching at Bethany in 2012 as its first fourth grade teacher and has held the role ever since. Friesen will leave his current position to implement the outdoor education program, which he created and proposed to the Bethany administration.
In 2020 Bethany Christian Schools adopted a new strategic plan that included goals to develop an innovative holistic curriculum throughout grades K-12 (The school will offer kindergarten for the first time in fall 2024 in a new facility). Friesen was inspired to envision what a holistic elementary curriculum could become in the unique educational context provided at Bethany, one that allows unusual innovation and curricular creativity.
“I saw students, especially during the COVID years, losing touch with each other, struggling more to retain their learning, and spending a lot of time on screens,” said Friesen. “I saw that our outdoor classes during COVID brought a new energy to their relationships and their school work. And I thought–how can we have this every day, or at least a taste of it?”
Friesen brought his proposal to Head of School Tim Lehman who partnered with Friesen to flesh out the plan.
“As a core member of our elementary faculty, Mr Friesen is the reason we always seem to have a waitlist in fourth grade,” said Lehman. “He builds community and he makes deeper learning fun. I’m excited to see him launch this new program and I can think of no one better suited for it.”
The curriculum calls for several hours per week to be spent outdoors in focused learning about nature. Students will build structures, raise vegetables and tend fruit that is growing on campus.
“This program will really enhance what we already do in the cafeteria as part of our farm-to-school program,” said Cafeteria Manager Tara Swartzendruber Landis. “Students enjoy eating the fresh produce we already grow, but now they will gain a deeper understanding of how it grows and how they can be involved in their own meals.”
The initiative will integrate outdoor education with other subject areas such as math, science, English, or art. Friesen will partner with grade teachers to integrate his work into their curricular goals.
“The effectiveness of integrated learning methods is well known,” said Friesen. “By integrating core subject areas like math or English into such sensory-rich learning experiences, students will retain their learning much better than if they were completing work only on paper indoors. When they engage their senses, they learn better and also have more fun!”
Read more about the elementary curriculum at bethanycs.net/outdoored or contact Vanessa Adcock, Admissions Director, at 574-534-2567 or vadcock@bethanycs.net.