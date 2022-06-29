MIDDLEBURY – Tickets are now available for the Boys & Girls Clubs’ BBQ & Brew Fest at the Farmstead Inn & Conference Center, 370 S. Van Buren St., Shipshewana Aug. 13.
While there will be live music and alcohol available, the event is family friendly.
“The main focus of the day is our grill teams,” explained Amanda Shoup, Special Events and Development Associate for Boys & Girls Clubs of Elkhart County. “We have between 15 or 20 companies or individuals that come up with a team of 8 and they come up with a burger and they serve those through the day and you can vote with your dollars.”
Winners will be chosen from two categories: Fan Favorite and Judge’s Favorite.
“It is some hot and heavy competition — they do not mess around,” Shoup said. “Last year there was a Philly cheesesteak burger and the winner was like a tequila lime burger. We’ve had Italian burgers, all over the place, really good burgers. There was a peanut butter and jelly one one year and that was super good.”
There are also live music performances, food, silent auction, axe throwing (real and inflatable) beverages, and family entertainment.
For adults, there are two different ticket options. The VIP ticket is all inclusive including All-You-Can-Eat and All-You-Can-Drink, and all activities except for axe throwing, or a designated driver ticket for those who want to join but not drink. West on Warren and Rue 152 are coordinating a full-service open bar area. In the evening, there will be a kids’ movie with popcorn.
“We’re trying to do something so that you can bring your family but if you are an adult and you’re there to listen to the music and stuff, our club staff — they work with kids all day long — and they’re the ones that are staffing these children’s areas, so you know that when you go there you can leave your kids and they’re going to be safe, they’re going to be taken care of, and the way we have it set up, where the bands perform is all open air so you can see the kids areas in your line of site,” said Jim Pinkerton, Director of Public Relations and Marketing for Boys & Girls Clubs of Elkhart County. “We want everybody to feel comfortable and safe and like they can have a good time and enjoy the weather and the entertainment that’s out there.”
Monies raised during the event goes to programming at the Elkhart and Middlebury Boys & Girls Club locations including trips.
“One of the things that we’re working very hard with starting this summer, but throughout the school year, is letting the kids have experiences outside the clubhouse and these types of programs obviously take a little bit extra money so the events that we do throughout the year like this help raise funds that we need to be able to offer those types of programs,” said Pinkerton.
This year, organizers are hoping to bring 1,500 to 2,000 attendees.
“I want it to be a community staple,” Shoup said “Everybody goes to the fair, everybody goes to Jazz Fest, I want everybody to know about BBQ & Brew and come to that, too.”
With a net goal of $300,000, it is one of the largest fundraisers the club does. As the event continues to grow every year, Boys & Girls Club administration are already making plans to host the BBQ and Brew Fest at the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds next year. This year, however, BBQ & Brew Fest will take place at the Farmstead Inn in Shipshewana and there are special room rates for anyone interested.
Advanced VIP wristbands are $75 for adults, $40 for designated drivers, $20 for students and children, and free for those under 12 years old. Community members can also vote in the burger competition online ahead of time at BBQbrewfest.com, where tickets and additional information are also available.