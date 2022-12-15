GOSHEN — Goshen High School basketball players dropped off a collection of gifts for families in need at Chamberlain Elementary School Wednesday.
It’s a tradition that’s been ongoing for several years.
“I always tell them they don’t have to if it’s a tough year for them and they don’t have the funds, but they always come through,” said Chamberlain school counselor Shannon Cross. “It’s really a blessing.”
The gifts are a part of a large collection of donations for Chamberlain’s annual Christmas drop-off totaling nearly 30 families historically. This year, the school is serving 26 families with a combined 90-plus children.
“Goshen schools has a great community of support through our churches that are in each neighborhood like I have four or five churches that I work with that will put boxes out and do donations,” Cross said.
Brenneman Missionary Church and Everence Financial, among others including Chamberlain staff members participate by shopping and donating presents to ensure any family in the school who needs it can have gifts to open Christmas Day.
“We have a good Chamberlain community that supports our families,” Cross said. “It’s such a blessing to see everyone come together to support these kids who normally would not have the Christmas that they do. It’s just nice to see the relief and the joy from the families as they pick up (gifts).”
Donors and families are anonymous, and more gifts will be coming in throughout the week.
“Last year and this year I’ve really heard a lot more of the need and desperation — ‘We don’t know how we’re going to make it. Is there any way you can help us?’” Cross said. “It’s just such a gift to be able to do this for them. It’s been a rough year for our families. We tend to be a higher poverty school anyways so we’ve always had a large need.”
This year, with Christmas approaching, they won’t be taking donations into next week, but Cross hopes that people will consider supporting a family for the giving season next year.
“We’re very fortunate for the support we have,” she said.
In the meantime, the school continues to be in need of coats, hats, and gloves for the school nurse’s office especially sizes 8-12 coats for both genders.
“I, unfortunately, will have kids come with two sweaters because they don’t have a coat,” she said. “And then there are the ones that get lost or ruined because they don’t make coats like they used to so they break and so if something does happen and they can’t afford to get another one, it’s nice that we can offer that to our families and take that off their need list and having to try to find funds for that.”