NAPPANEE — Bryce Miller’s baseball days seemed to be behind him.
After graduating from Northridge High School in 2017, Miller went to Rend Lake College in Ina, Illinois, as a ballplayer.
Yet, it wasn’t for him so he moved back home after a semester and entered the workforce.
The diamond came calling again in the form of a conversation with Evan Sharpley. They both attend New Life Christian Center in Bristol.
Sharpley, the former Notre Dame baseball and football player and minor leaguer, was recruiting players for the brand-new Elkhart County Miracle of the Northern League — a summer wood-bat circuit that is a hybrid of amateurs and professionals.
Miller accepted an invitation to be an original Miracle as a pro and has been a regular in the outfield — mostly left field — all season.
“I’ve been going to the gym since I got out of baseball,” says Miller, who was an outfielder/pitcher and also played football at Northridge. “I just started throwing and hitting for like a month and half before we started.”
The righty swinger/thrower is playing well enough that he was selected for the 2023 Northern League All-Star Game slated for 8 p.m. Eastern Time Tuesday at Oil City Stadium in Whiting.
“It means a lot,” says Miller of the honor. “I was an all-star back in the day when I was in high school so I had to live up to expectations.”
Heading into the Miracle home game Friday at NorthWood High School’s Field of Dreams Complex in Nappanee former Middlebury Little League player Miller had been in 34 games and was hitting .300 (33-of-110).
He had clubbed one home run (June 7 against Northwest Indiana in Whiting), seven doubles, 16 runs batted in, 20 runs scored, five stolen bases and a .777 OPS (.386 on-base percentage plus .391 slugging average).
Miller’s approach at the plate is pretty simple. He looks for a pitch he thinks he can handle and tries to hit it hard.
“I’ve seen a lot of the same pitchers (in the six-team league),” says Miller. “I kind of know what to look for.”
Before Friday, Miller had amassed a dozen multi-hit games. He collected three safeties June 10 against Griffith in Nappanee. He drove in two runs each June 7 at Northwest Indiana, June 23 at Lake County and July 2 vs. Northwest Indiana.
On defense, Miller had four outfield assists.
Other Miracle all-stars include pitcher Connor Gausselin, first baseman Bryce Lesher, outfielder Jaden Miller and shortstop Dawson Willis.
Lake County CornDogs manager Justin Huisman will lead the East coaching staff, which also features Miracle manager Wilson Valera and Griffith Generals manager Peter Romsek as assistants.
Elkhart County pitcher Ethan Lengfelder — who everyone on the team started calling “Cap” — as in captain gave Miller one of his red bandanas and the outfielder liked it and went out to get his own.
Not in the game pitching Friday, Lengfelder took turns as Miller’s between-innings catch partner.
Miller also has a handle among teammates. At 25 (his birthday is June 1), he is among the older players.
“The first week I got the nickname ‘Pops,’” says Miller.
Playing home games close to home allows Miller family to see him in action. That includes wife of three years Taryn, daughter Hazel (who turns 2 on July 22) and his parents (Merv and Kim Miller). His brother Kendall (26) and sister Kelsey (23) are both former Northridge athletes.
Bryce, who grew up in Bristol and now resides in Middlebury, plays ball at night and works a day job. He helps his father remodel houses and turn cargo trailers into concession stands.
Miller went 0-of-4 at the plate as Elkhart County (17-22) lost 4-1 Friday to the Southland Vikings. The Miracle produced two hits — one each in the seventh and eighth innings.
Southland right-hander Will Moell, who has also been chosen for the NL All-Star Game, tossed 6 2/3 innings before surrendering a Kayden Cain single then gave way to a reliever.
The top four teams in the league will make the playoffs. The Miracle are currently in fourth place.
Beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern Time Saturday, the Miracle are to play the next 12 games away — all in Central Time — before wrapping the regular season with three contests Aug. 1-3.
What happens for Miller after the Miracle wrap for ’23?
“I’d like to keep playing, but I don’t know where it’s going to take me,” says Miller.