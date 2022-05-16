Goshen Indiana, May 12, 2022 - “Balloon in a Box, Coping with Grief” by author Tom Rose is the story of his grief journey after his wife died from breast cancer in August of 2019. The book contains quotes, Scriptural references and Tom's own grief experiences that are sure to be an inspiration to the reader.
The book was suggested by friend, Doctor T.J. Lewis, after reading Tom's grief journal. “In this Book” comments Dr. Lewis, “my friend writes from his heart. He tells us about his grief and how he is controlling it. He shares his life and most intimate feelings. Excellent, I will giving this book to all of my patients who have lost a spouse.”
With the assistance of his son who did all the formatting and cover design Tom was able to complete the book in about a year's time. After researching publishers they decided to self-publish tapping their 50 years of experience through their advertising & marketing company, Rose and Rose Associates. “Without my son, Brock, and his love this would have never happened.” Stated Tom. He was patient and understanding of my ups and down's during the writing. His suggestions and comments where invaluable,”
Quoting Tom in the book, “The world didn't ask for my opinion on grief, but I gave it here in this book anyhow! It was great therapy for me and will be success if it helps just one other person.” The reviews on the back of the book indicate that it will help many people who are grieving the death of a loved one.
This not the first book Tom has published. He and his wife hosted a cooking segment weekly for 13 years on regional Fox morning show, “Cooking Together with Tom and Joyce.” During that time they authored two cookbooks, “Cooking Together Chinese Style” and “Cooking Together Quick and Easy”.
After Joyce's death Tom, in her memory, created “Cooking Together Revisited” with proceeds from the sales going to the families breast cancer support projects. The cookbook is available online at www.cookingtogether.com
More information on “Balloon in a Box” is available on www.thomasl.rose,com email roseandrose@comcast.net or by calling 574-596-6256 Books are also available are also available at Fabels Books in Goshen