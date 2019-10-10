NATIONAL NEWS
No air conditioning for patrol cars
The Indiana State Police will be getting new white automobiles soon, but the cars will apparently not be air conditioned as originally planned.
John Hatchett, commissioner of the Indiana Department of Administration, said yesterday that no decision has been made on adding air conditioning to the cost of the cars. He did not say who would make the decision.
Original plans called for preparing bids for 350 new white cars instead of the present blue and gold ones. It was assumed that there would be no extra cost for the air conditioners. The actual cost of the air conditioning is $100 each.
LOCAL NEWS
Cubs, Millers getting ready for last year
This is the last athletic season for New Paris and Millersburg high schools. Starting in the 1967-1968 school year, the athletic programs of the two schools will be combined as Fairfield High School.
This action was taken Tuesday night by members of the Fairfield Community Schools board of education at the school administration building.
After considerable discussion, the board decided that a combination of athletic programs of the two schools next year would be the best move. Crowded gymnasium conditions and scheduling problems were cited and combining the two schools will enable an expansion of the athletic program offered.
It was reported that the home basketball games of Fairfield will probably be played in a larger rented gymnasium until the new school is completed. The new Fairfield High School building is expected to be ready for use starting in the 1968-69 school year.
Linda Hoyt feted on 8th birthday
A birthday party was held yesterday afternoon in the Lee Hoyt home at 1407 West Ave. in celebration of the eighth anniversary of their daughter, Linda.
Guests were Clayton Cripe, Debbie Edwards, Terrie Elmore, Richard Everingham, Ricky Garber, Chuck Gibson, Joel Harley, Terri Inbody, Diana Jackson, Joan Kepner, Debra Jo Kinney, Colleen Magers, Stephen Myers, Ronnie Miller, Scott Miller, Joe Bill Mills, Chris Morse, Sanda McCrimmon, Beth Ann Penland, Darlene Schrock, John Shaffer, Kelly Sharpe, Renee Troyer, Scott Wilder, Debbie and Diane Isley, Ricky and Randy Troyer, Chris and Julie Graman and Penny Hoffman.
Benton Association elects Don Bunger
The fourth quarterly business meeting of the Benton Community Association took place Monday evening at Benton Hall. Announcement was made of the Halloween party to be sponsored by firemen and the Community Association Oct. 31, with Donald Lockwood, Donald Bunger and Miss Peggy Loughner in charge of arrangements.
The following officers were elected for 1967: Mr. Bunger, president; Mrs. Larry Erb, vice president; Mrs. Harry Willard, secretary; Mrs. Walter Steiger, assistant secretary; Mrs. Merl Darr, treasurer; Mrs. L.G. Juday, assistant treasurer; Mr. Juday trustee; and Mrs. Lockwood, custodian.
Salesmen travel to Chicago
Attending the Farm Bureau Insurance sales conference in Chicago today and tomorrow from the Elkhart County Agency are Jim Bender, Edgar Hunt, Peter Larimer, Walter Kramer and Agency Manager Dale O. Smith.
Mrs. Cruson named auxiliary president
Forty-five members of the World War I Barracks and Auxiliary enjoyed a carry-in supper at the Legion Memorial Hall last evening.
At the Auxiliary meeting which followed, Mrs. Earl Cruson was elected to her fourth term as president. Others officers named were Mrs. Fred Spidel, senior vice president; Mrs. Hazel Showalter, junior vice president; and Mrs. Gertrude Wills, secretary-treasurer.
Door prizes were won by Mrs. Cruson and Mrs. Homer Kelsey.
Pure Milk Association dines at Miller’s
About 90 persons attending the annual fall dinner meeting of the Elkhart Local of Pure Milk Association Tuesday night at Miller’s Country Restaurant.
Harley Weaver, Wakarusa, elected last year to a three-year term as president, conducted the business meeting. James H. Cook, Elkhart, was reelected vice president and Arthur LeRoy Weaver, Elkhart, reelected secretary-treasurer.
Delegates elected to the annual fall meeting of the Pure Milk Association are Harold Weldy, Wakarusa, Dale Cook and Arthur Paulus, both of Elkhart. Alternates are Earl Ganger and H.W. Martin, both of Goshen, and Lowell Loucks, Elkhart.
Millersburg play
The senior class of Millersburg High School will present “The Curious Savage” at 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday in the school auditorium. Cast members include Sharon Bottomley, Delora Warfel, Leone Mohler, Dave Whirledge, Shirlee Bottomley, Phil Wogoman, Ann Fry, Allen Charlton, Andrew Schrock, Doris Worthman and Dan Miller. Ervin Beck is the play director.
LOCAL SPORTS
Syracuse wins 4-way cross-country meet
Syracuse walked off with a four-way cross-country meet, defeating Ligonier 27-56, Nappanee 27-63 and Pierceton 27-64 in a meet run at Syracuse Tuesday afternoon.
Syracuse’s Kermit Welty crossed the tape first in the meet with a time of 10:09, which was a good time considering the strong wind the boys had to run against.
Following Welty across the tape was Hillary Shevez, Ligonier, in 10:29; Dana Cone, Pierceton, 0:31; Christ Busch, Syracuse, 10:37; Ulf Postulka, Syracuse, 10:39; Bill Warren, Ligonier; Mike Sassaman, Nappanee; Dave Wickstrom, Syracuse; Tom Mullins, Syracuse; Dick Kaufman, Nappanee; Chuck Coburm, Syracuse, Terry Herendeen, Ligonier; Craig Middaugh, Nappanee; Jim Faucote, Pierceton; and Gary Hostetler, Pierceton.
Whirledge, Westfall account for 7-0 win
The Towncrest Junior High School eighth grade defeated the Concord’s eighth-graders by a score of 7-0 in a game played at Concord Tuesday afternoon.
Dick Whirledge tallied the score in the third period for the Towncrest crew with quarterback John Westfall running the extra point.
Coach Charles Cheek credited Steve Harris, Ted Young and John Luke for their defensive play. Dick Whirledge and Ray Allison were credited for playing a good offensive game.
ADVERTISEMENTS
Tool and die men needed for first and second shifts. Must have apprenticeship training or equivalent; must have working knowledge of compound and progressive dies. Starting rate $3.15 to $3.50 per hour plus shift differential. Paid holidays, paid vacations, time-and-a-half for all overtime. Forward resume to Box 300, The News.
Passbook savings accounts earn 4.5 percent interest at First Federal of Goshen.
Get a steaming cup of coffee for 5 cents anytime at Goshen Drug Store, Walgreen Agency, Original Shopping Center, U.S. 33 West.
Starts Thursday at the Goshen Theater — “My Fair Lady.” Now everyone can see the most loverly motion picture of all time! Prices this attraction $1.25 adults, 50 cents children. Shown at 7:30 Thursday and Friday; Saturday and Sunday continuously from 1:30 p.m.
Come to our grand opening! Free yardsticks for the men, corsages for the ladies and balloons for the kiddies! More than $1,000 in free gifts! TVs, stereos and appliances will be given away free. Visit our 7,000-square-foot showroom to register. Blackport’s Television & Appliances, 1703 E. Lincoln Ave.
— Compiled by Ann Showalter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.