One might expect that a city government as self-consciously progressive as that of Minneapolis would bristle at the notion that a high-profile department has an ingrained racial bias. But on Tuesday the mayor and all 12 members of the City Council welcomed a state civil rights investigation of the police department.
The reason: The Minneapolis Police Department is seen by elected officials, past and present, as literally unmanagable and unaccountable. A variety of restrictions — some in the city charter, some in state statute — intended to insulate law enforcement from political influence have also served, in conjunction with an aggressive union, to insulate officers from discipline.
FORMER MAYOR R.T. RYBAK said over the weekend that his biggest regret from his two terms is that he was completely unable to change the police force’s culture. Former police chief Janee Harteau, who lost her job after a 2017 killing by police, says her attempts to discipline officers were negated by arbitration rulings and the Police Federation.
And Steve Fletcher, one of the city’s council members, in a series of tweets on Tuesday, said of the union:
“The crisis we’re in this week has been an implied threat hanging over the city during union negotiations, discipline proceedings, and budget hearings for years. Politicians who cross the MPD find slowdowns in their wards. After the first time I cut money from the proposed police budget, I had an uptick in calls taking forever to get a response, and MPD officers telling business owners to call their councilman about why it took so long.”
WHAT SEEMS CLEAR from the outside is that the status quo in Minnesota’ largest city is unsustainable. Too many of Minneapolis’ residents don’t trust the police department to treat them fairly. Too many of the city’s officers see themselves as an occupying army. A succession of mayors and city council members have come to view the MPD as ungovernable and unaccountable. The buck stops nowhere.
Lt. Bob Kroll, who heads the Police Federation, is seen by critics as a major part of that problem, and indeed this week he made headlines, first with a letter to his membership that implied that George Floyd deserved to be killed and later by declaring that the officers involved in Floyd’s death were unfairly fired.
But Kroll has been repeatedly reelected by his membership; he and his combative relationship with the city should be considered reflective of the union’s attitude. And the Federation has powerful allies in the state Legislature.
The city — and, to be sure, Gov. Tim Walz — hopes that the civil rights investigation will break the impasse. Time will tell if the result is simply another shelved report detailing the department’s problems, or if the actual and necessary change Walz promises will come.
The Free Press, Mankato, Minnesota
