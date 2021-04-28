President Joe Biden announced this month his intention to withdraw all U.S. troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11, 2021, which is not a moment too soon.
Biden’s target date will mark 20 years since members of the al-Qaida terrorist group attacked and destroyed the World Trade Center in New York City.
In the invasion of Afghanistan that followed, U.S. forces drove from power the Taliban, an organization that had provided support to al-Qaida.
Osama Bin Laden, the leader of al-Qaida who was behind the attacks, was killed in May 2011.
U.S. involvement in Afghanistan is the longest war in U.S. history, with service members now entering a war that began before they were born.
More than 2,300 military personnel have been killed in Afghanistan, including 14 members of the Indiana National Guard, and more than 20,000 have been wounded. According to the U.S. Department of Defense, the total military expenditure in Afghanistan as of 2019 was about $778 billion.
While instability in the region is a real concern, the United States cannot commit to keeping troops there indefinitely.
We initially entered the region because our nation was attacked on home soil. Those responsible have been defeated or killed.
The Taliban and those who follow similar ideologies are likely to continue to be a problem in the region, and our exit strategy should be well-planned to equip our allies in the Afghan Armed Forces to combat this threat.
President Biden and his military advisers should develop a plan for troop withdrawal that does not compromise the mission’s goals. Ideally, we do not want to leave Afghanistan worse than when we arrived.
If it proves necessary to leave some troops in the region past Sept. 11, the military should set clear and attainable objectives.
However, we cannot afford to continue to expend resources and, most importantly, the lives of our service members in a prolonged conflict that has no foreseeable end.
Members of our military have done their duty and accomplished their mission.
It’s time to bring them home.
— The Herald Bulletin
