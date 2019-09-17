A lot of issues bounce to the top of the headlines day-in and day-out, but one that has lagged behind since the last presidential election is quietly climbing back up the chart.
Health care, the one issue that concerns Americans at every walk of life, is high on the Democratic Party’s agenda, but it appears more moderate voters in the party are interested in expanding the Affordable Care Act that was one of former President Obama’s achievements. Even Republicans have been hesitant to push too hard against repealing Obamacare.
The truth is that constituents of party leaders on both side are using the national health plan.
Moderate Democrats, in an article from the Associated Press, are hesitant to embrace the “Medicare for All” push by candidate Bernie Sanders and others. Some feel the country is not ready for that much perceived socialism. On the other hand, making improvements and expanding Obama’s Affordable Care Act makes sense.
The point, in national polling, is that a lot of Americans are not comfortable with a health system completely controlled by government. Obamacare enlists private insurance companies as providers, and ensures that everyone has access to health care even with existing or prior health issues.
The mood of voters and the rising generation of voters who see increasing difficulties in obtaining affordable health care are certain to bring this issue back into the forefront.
No matter what political party Americans follow, the health care issue is critical to the future of citizens everywhere. Ramping up the talk on this issue and forcing political leaders to work with what is available will create better health care for the nation.
The Cullman Times, Cullman, Alabama
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.