...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS
MORNING...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 knots with gusts up to 35 knots
and waves 6 to 12 feet expected.
* WHERE...Michigan City IN to St Joseph MI.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 7 AM Saturday to 7 AM EST
Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&