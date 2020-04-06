This feature runs each Saturday in The Goshen News. This puzzle was from the March 28 edition.
ANACROSTIC: Is this really the CDC Guidance on Songlists?
- MARK AND SHERRY JORDAN CONTRIBUTED
-
-
Most Popular
Articles
- West Noble AD on ventilator at Parkview Hospital
- ROUNDUP: LaGrange County sheriff issues strong words for essential travel violators
- POLICE NEWS: Driver arrested for travel order violation
- The bears are parading through Goshen
- MORNING UPDATE: Three people dead from COVID-19 in Elkhart County
- MORNING UPDATE: Second COVID-19 death reported in Elkhart County
- 'It was awesome': Goshen native featured on Netflix show
- UPDATE: Elkhart County records first death from COVID-19
- MORNING UPDATE: COVID-19 cases continue to rise locally
- POLICE NEWS: Business owner faces securities fraud charges
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.