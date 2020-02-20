ANACROSTIC: First you dig a hole
Obituaries
NAPPANEE [mdash] Sherry Bontrager, 61, Nappanee, passed away after a brief illness Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Elkhart General, where she had been a patient for three weeks. She was born August 23, 1958, in Columbia City, Indiana, to Don and Pat (Berkes) Stangland. Sherry graduated from Centr…
