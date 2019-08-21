Today is Thursday, Aug. 22, the 234th day of 2019. There are 131 days left in the year.
Today’s highlight in history
On August 22, 1851, the schooner America outraced more than a dozen British vessels off the English coast to win a trophy that came to be known as the America’s Cup.
On this date
In 1787, inventor John Fitch demonstrated his steamboat on the Delaware River to delegates from the Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia.
Local history Aug. 22, 1969
Mr. and Mrs. Chester Raber and family have moved to Goshen from Maryland and are residing at 620 S. Third St., formerly occupied by Mr. and Mrs. Joe Springer and family.
Aug. 22, 1994
Lynn Conklin of Shipshewana won $9,000 on Saturday’s broadcast of the “Hoosier Millionaire” show.
Today’s birthdays
Broadcast journalist Morton Dean is 84. Author Annie Proulx is 84. Baseball Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski is 80. Actress Valerie Harper is 80. Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Bill Parcells is 78. Writer-producer David Chase is 74. CBS newsman Steve Kroft is 74. Actress Cindy Williams is 72. Pop musician David Marks is 71. International Swimming Hall of Famer Diana Nyad is 70. Baseball Hall of Famer Paul Molitor is 63. Rock musician Vernon Reid is 61. Country singer Ricky Lynn Gregg is 60. Country singer Collin Raye is 59. Actress Regina Taylor is 59. Rock singer Roland Orzabal (Tears For Fears) is 58. Rock musician Debbi Peterson (The Bangles) is 58. Rock musician Gary Lee Conner (Screaming Trees) is 57. Singer Tori Amos is 56. Country singer Mila Mason is 56. Rhythm-and-blues musician James DeBarge is 56. International Tennis Hall of Famer Mats Wilander is 55. Actress Brooke Dillman is 53. Rapper GZA/The Genius is 53. Actor Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje is 52. Actor Ty Burrell is 52. Celebrity chef Giada DeLaurentiis is 49. Actress Melinda Page Hamilton is 48. Actor Rick Yune is 48. Rock musician Paul Doucette (Matchbox Twenty) is 47.
Rap-reggae singer Beenie Man is 46. Singer Howie Dorough (Backstreet Boys) is 46. Comedian-actress Kristen Wiig is 46. Actress Jenna Leigh Green is 45. Rock musician Bo Koster is 45. Rock musician Dean Back (Theory of a Deadman) is 44. Talk show host James Corden is 41. Rock musician Jeff Stinco (Simple Plan) is 41. Actor Brandon Adams is 40. Actress Aya Sumika is 39. Actor Ari Stidham is 27.
