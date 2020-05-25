AFTERNOON UPDATE:
MILLERSBURG [mdash] Tyler Cade Troyer, 2-year-old son of Marion and Jolene (Eash) Troyer, of Millersburg, died at 8:53 a.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Riley Children's Hospital, Indianapolis. He was born on Nov. 6, 2017, in Fort Wayne. Surviving, in addition to his parents, are two brothers,…
