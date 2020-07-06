The Indiana State Department of Health reported today 330 additional cases of with COVID-19 in the state and five new deaths. Four of those deaths occurred locally.
That brings to 48,331 the total number of Indiana residents known to have tested positive for the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total.
ISDH data shows that three new deaths were attributed to Elkhart County cases and one occurred in LaGrange County. The ISDH said the death totals and case counts are adjusted from previous day’s totals.
The ISDH said a 2,505 Hoosiers are now confirmed to have died from COVID-19. Another 193 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record, the agency said. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
Goshen Health officials reported that as of Monday, 13 people were hospitalized at Goshen Hospital with the virus.
To date, 526,592 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 521,722 on Sunday.
Here are Monday’s numbers:
Statewide: 48,331 positive cases, up 330; 2,505 deaths, up five; 526,592 tested, up 4,870; positivity rate 9.17%.
Elkhart County: 3,301 positive cases, up 17; 46 deaths, up three; 24,001 tested, up 169; positivity rate 13.7%.
LaGrange County: 470 positive cases, zero new cases; nine deaths, up one; 2,140 tested, up eight; positivity rate 21.9%
Noble County: 329 cases, four new cases; 28 deaths, no new deaths; 4,437 tested, up 14; positivity rate 7,4%.
Kosciusko County: 549 cases, up three; four deaths, no new deaths; 5,577 tested, up 23; positivity rate 9.8%.
Marshall County: 490 positive cases, no new cases; 4,526 tested, up 26; positivity rate 8.7%.
St. Joseph County: 1,964 positive cases, up 22; 66 deaths, no new deaths; 27,536 tested, up 275; positivity rate 7.2%.
GOSHEN HOSPITAL’S NUMBERS
Below is COVID-19 activity for Goshen Health as of July 6, going back to March 11.
Testing:
• 9,102 tests completed
• 1,163 positive test results (overall positivity rate of 14%)
• 7,076 negative test results
• Test results outstanding: 822
Hospitalizations:
• Admitted 160
• Discharged 147
• Confirmed 13 COVID-positive related deaths
“While we saw fewer hospitalizations this past week, the number of positive cases continues on the rise. The data has shown that some of these individuals will be in our hospital soon. We are in full agreement with the ordinance issued last week by the Elkhart County Health Department requiring masks be worn in public,” said Randy Christophel, president and CEO of Goshen Health. “For our community, this is one critical step we can and must do to slow the spread of COVID-19.”
FREE LOCAL TESTING AVAILABLE
ISDH is hosting the following free drive-through clinics this week:
Goshen: July 6-10, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Team Rehabilitation, 223 Chicago Ave.
Elkhart: July 6-10, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., North Side Gymnasium, 300 Lawrence St.
STONE TRACE FESTIVAL CANCELED
Vicki Becker, board chairman of Stone’s Trace Historical Society, has announced the 2020 Stone’s Trace Pioneer Festival and Regualtors Rendezvous has been canceled.
“The year has been filled with uncertainty with regard to Covid 19 and the effects it has had on our population. We do not want the festival to be a vehicle in which the virus could be spread to others so in the best interest to the public we have decided to cancel the event,” Becker said. “Instead, we will focus on making the 2021 festival an event of educational interest and enjoyment for our patrons.
In addition, the Oct. 24-25, “Five Medals at the Trace,” a new event for the historic site, will also be canceled.
RV/MH HALL OF FAME INDUCTION POSTPONED
The RV/MH Hall of Fame executive committee voted Monday to postpone the annual RV/MH Hall of Fame Induction Dinner until Dec. 3. The ceremony was originally scheduled for Aug. 3.
For more details or to make reservations, please visit: www.rvmhhalloffame.org/rsvp or call the Hall of Fame at 574-293-2344 or 800-378-8694.
