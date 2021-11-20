BRISTOL — ADEC’s Gaining Grounds coffee shop has reopened to the public while the Goshen operation remains closed.
Gaining Grounds, 19670 Ind. 120, is a coffee shop where clients of ADEC can participate in an internship opportunity to assist with gaining job skills to make them a valuable asset to companies, according to the non-profit agency.
“Gaining Grounds was created as a space for the people that we serve so they are included,” said Manager Scott Fowler. “Some of the places that are out in the world do not include the members we serve, so this is technically their space were the public gets to integrate with them. This gives the people that we serve an opportunity for learning job skills and communication skills that will be used out in the public. Hopefully once they get done with the internship they will be able to find employment with other careers in other places for employment. Whether that be retail, stay with the coffee shop, or anything like that. It’s cash handling, food service, and basic job skills that you don’t get trained on in a lot of places.”
ADEC advocates for and serves people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Elkhart and St. Joseph counties.
At Gaining Grounds not only can you get warm beverage and a quick bite to eat, but you can also purchase artwork created by ADEC’s clients. Fifty percent of the sales from the artwork purchased will go to the artist who created it.
The shop’s income helps the agency overall.
“Gaining Grounds proceeds go toward ADEC to help further their mission of ADEC, which is serving and advocating for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities,” said ADEC Communications Specialist Gina Woolf.
Gaining Grounds also has a Goshen location along Lincoln Avenue in downtown, which remains closed.
“Currently the Goshen location will remain closed,” Fowler added. “We’re going to revisit that at a later time. We’re making sure that the program here in Bristol is up and running before we decide to get back into the Goshen area with the coffee shop.”
