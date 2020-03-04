GOSHEN — Charity Miller just wanted to save her car. Now, she’s just happy to be alive.
A little more than two weeks ago, on the evening of Feb. 18, the longtime Goshen resident narrowly escaped with her life as her car was struck by a train after having become stuck on the tracks at the U.S. 33/Greene Road crossing.
“I was heading toward Goshen on U.S. 33, and I was going to turn left onto Greene Road,” Miller said of the incident. “You know how they have those stop lights where you’re supposed to stop before you get to the tracks if you’re going to turn? Well, there always seems to be that one person that likes to sit between the light and the tracks. So, that night there was a guy sitting there waiting, and when I turned, I turned a little wide to avoid him and my car just stopped abruptly. So, I got out of the car and went and looked at the passenger side tire, and it was just hanging there. It wasn’t touching anything. And I was like, ‘No way is this happening.’”
According to Miller, as she was trying to navigate around the waiting car, her front passenger side tire had exited the narrow roadway and become wedged between the road and the railroad track.
“It looked like a nice size pot hole and I thought that I should easily be able to get out of it. However, as I was heading back to my car, that’s when I saw the lights of the train,” she said. “So, I got back in the car, tried forward, tried reverse ... The car would not move. So, I got out again, and there was a lady on the road who was also waiting to turn, and she started screaming at me to run. She just kept saying ‘Run! You gotta run now!’ So, I ran, and that’s when the train hit the car.”
While she escaped with just a few bumps and bruises, Miller said she still remembers the terror that engulfed her in that moment.
“It all happened so fast. But when the lady was screaming at me, that’s when I got scared,” she said. “I mean, I barely got 15 to 20 feet from the car when the train hit. So, I was definitely scared. And as soon as the car came to a stop, and the train came to a stop, she was there, she was hugging me, because I think I might have been having a panic attack. I was just crying, and laughing, and just thankful for her being there and for being alive. Obviously, if I had been in the car, I wouldn’t have made it. I think that’s what got me emotionally. I just wanted the car to move. I didn’t want to lose it.”
DANGEROUS CROSSING
Unbeknownst to her, Miller had just become one of the latest victims of the notoriously dangerous U.S. 33/Greene Road crossing, which, over the years, has wracked up an impressive number of similar incidents.
According to the Goshen Police Department, a total of 30 incidents of drivers running off the right edge of the roadway as it crosses the railroad tracks at Greene Road and U.S. 33 have occurred between January 2016 and today. A breakdown of those incidents is as follows: six in 2016; six in 2017; nine in 2018; seven in 2019; and two so far in 2020.
“These incidents have occurred at various hours throughout the day and in every month except July, September and October,” said Tina Kingsbury, public information officer with the Goshen Police Department. “Four of the vehicles which ran off the right side of the tracks were later struck by a train, but the occupants were not in the vehicle at the time of the collision. No injuries were reported due to these collisions.”
Kingsbury noted that in total, three of the 30 reported incidents resulted in minor injuries to the driver and/or passenger.
Upon returning to the scene a day later, Miller said it was easy to see why the crossing is so dangerous.
“I looked at where I was stuck, and I didn’t even go a tire’s width past the white line, and I was in that hole,” Miller said of the narrow crossing. “I wanted to see what I’d done wrong, and I was like, ‘Man, that’s a big hole.’ And I saw that just six days later, a guy did the same thing in the same exact spot. Luckily, people were there to help him push his car off the tracks. But there was really nobody around when it happened to me. Thankfully that lady was there to scream at me, because everything just happened so fast. I just wanted to move my car. It was definitely a wake up call.”
TURN LANE BLOCKED
If there’s any silver lining to be had from her recent ordeal, Miller said she was thrilled to learn the left turn lane from U.S. 33 onto Greene Road has recently been blocked off with barriers.
“I noticed that just here in the past couple of days that that intersection has been shut down. I almost pulled over and did cartwheels, because it’s so dangerous,” she said of the recent closure. “I mean, even just three more inches of pavement there would have prevented what happened to me. So, I just really hope they fix that road so everybody else can be safe. That’s what I want. I want people to be safe.”
According to the Goshen Engineering Department, word of the dangerous crossing was recently brought before the Goshen Traffic Commission, where commission members suggested the department contact the Indiana Department of Transportation and Norfolk Southern Railroad to request a review of the situation.
During the meeting, a number of suggestions were made for how to improve the crossing’s safety, from widening the pavement on the east side of Greene Road to restriping the crossing to remove the southbound left turn lane, which would allow for additional northbound lane width.
As a result of that meeting and the ensuing conversations with INDOT and Norfolk Southern, the department noted that Norfolk has since requested that INDOT close and abandon the left turn lane from U.S. 33 to Greene Road.
Even with the closure, however, Miller said she doubts she’ll ever use the intersection again.
“Honestly, I’ll probably never go that way again,” she said, noting that she still has nightmares of her near miss at the crossing. “I haven’t been sleeping very well. Getting past the nightmares — the sounds of the train horn blowing, and hitting the car — it wakes me up. But other than that, everything seems to finally be getting back to normal. But no, I don’t think I’ll never go that way again. There are other intersections I can use. I’ll just use those in the future.”
