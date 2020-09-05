With the surge in people searching for answers and products online, your website is a vital part of your business. Without a good website, you will potentially lose prospective customers. Not to mention you may miss out on larger income avenues. Regardless of your business focus, your website should provide visitors with a clear description of what you do, the services you offer, and how people can reach you. That said, below are the crucial pages that your business website should have.
HOMEPAGE
The homepage is the first page that all visitors see when they visit your site. As such, it determines if the potential customer will continue browsing or exit your business website. When developing your homepage, ensure that the navigation bars, images, and controls meet your target customers’ expectations. They should understand the objective of the homepage, the logo and a precise call-to-action button with ease. Avoid filling your homepage with clutters of irrelevant pictures, outrageous color patterns, and words.
ABOUT THE PAGE
As the name suggests, this page provides an opportunity to provide more information about your business vision and mission. Bold these statements and explain how your customers will benefit from your business. To achieve this, you should employ an elaborate storytelling strategy. Ensure that your target customers can relate to your business’ values, solutions, and can connect emotionally.
CONTACT PAGE
Communication is key if you want to build a solid relationship with your clients. Contact pages are more of a customer support tool that makes it possible to communicate with your potential clients.
Businesses with physical locations should provide an address that connects to their Google business listings. Additionally ensure you provide a phone number, an email address and a live chat option.
PRODUCT PAGE
Ecommerce stores need a product page to provide details of the products that they sell. When creating this page, start with a summary of the products that you stock or sell before listing them. If you have multiple products on your store, divide the page into categories to provide extensive information about the products and links to individual product pages.
This page provides an outline of the products available, short descriptions that sell the benefits. Put the products’ features and details on their individual product pages. Provide a clear description explaining how the buyer will benefit from buying your products.
SERVICE PAGE
If your business provides services, the service page should detail all the services that you provide. Like the products page, start the page with a summary of your services before listing them. Similarly, if you have multiple services with extensive descriptions, divide the page into sections and add links to the individual landing pages where visitors can find more information about a specific service.
BLOG PAGE
The blog page isn’t a page per se, but where all your blog posts are placed. Blog posts should be listed in reverse chronological order, with the recent posts appearing at the top. Updating your blog posts regularly with quality and relevant content significantly helps with inbound marketing. This helps to increase traffic to your website. It also boosts your search engine ranking, improves user experience and builds your business brand credibility.
PRIVACY POLICY PAGE
The privacy policy page is a perfect place to inform your customers how you handle any personal information they provide. Let your visitors know that any personal data gathered will not be shared with any third parties. You should as well adhere to the privacy policy strictly.
TERMS OF SERVICE PAGE
Also, a crucial page on any business website, this page outlines the rules and regulations that your visitors should abide by when browsing your website. Include the rules or guides that will help visitors use your website better.
BOTTOM LINE
While there is no specific number of pages that your business website should have, the pages mentioned above are crucial for your business’s smooth running. You can also have other pages, such as the FAQ page, search result page, testimonials page and a sitemap page.
