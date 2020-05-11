WAKARUSA — Residents of this small, Elkhart County community are looking out for each other during the coronavirus shutdown.
Residents and business owners have teamed up to gift others food items that may be in short supply.
At the front entrance of New to You, a clothing and accessory resale shop located in downtown Wakarusa, there is a free food pantry set up for the community to participate in and partake of. The modest, makeshift grocery store, located at 109 E. Waterford St., has been a common spot for donations and distributions for the past couple of weeks.
The hometown mission began when local resident Lori Holland contacted town officials about the idea. Holland was then connected to Deb Shively, the executive secretary for the Wakarusa Chamber of Commerce, who in turn reached out to Sharla and Shane Weldy, co-proprietors of New to You.
“I had been praying on how best I could help our community,” Sharla Weldy recalled. “It truly was a godsend when Lori called me and asked if she could set this up at New to You. It has meant so much to us to have this available to our community.”
The Weldys can fully empathize with the economic hardships that have come about in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
“When Shane lost his job in 2008 and needed help, our community helped us and we knew we would return the favor,” Weldy said.
The concept of the pantry is quite simple, just as the signage expresses at the main entrance. Take some, leave some. Folks have been doing exactly that, finding kitchen staples and other essential items when supplies are scarce. Many others have brought anything they are willing to share in the spirit of goodwill. There is no charge to gather what families need.
“We love our community. We are all in this together,” Weldy said. “It’s OK to ask for help every once in a while.”
