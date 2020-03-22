LIGONIER — Two West Noble High School exchange students won’t be attending prom or graduation this year as the COVID-19 virus has cut their experience here in the U.S. short.
Clara Gossiaux, a student from Brussels, Belgium, was scheduled to leave Sunday, March 22, and Federico Musso from Rome, Italy was still waiting for news of when he’d be leaving. Clara was staying with the Joe and Janet Hutsell family and Federico was staying with the Doug and Shannon Ewell family. Both students arrived in August, were in the senior class at West Noble and were originally supposed to stay until June.
Janet Hutsell and Clara took time out of their last day together to share their experience. Hutsell said it was her family’s first experience with an exchange student.
“It’s been wonderful. We’ve really enjoyed it," Janet said. "It was fun to get to know her and experience a different culture and for us to show off our state and our culture.”
Joe and Janet’s daughter Jenna is still at home and is also a senior at West Noble and Janet reported the two girls enjoyed each other’s company. They did things together but because of being involved in different school activities also had their own friends.
Clara shared that she wanted to come to America to improve her English and experience an American school and travel. She said her experience has been great and has found some differences between here and home. She said the schools are very different at home. There are no sports, just academics. Clara was on the cheer squad and said, “It was so cool! I’m so glad I did it!”
She said everyone at West Noble was “really, really great. I’m so sad to be leaving them.”
Clara said because her trip was being cut short she’d be missing prom and graduation. Janet said the family also had several trips planned including a spring break vacation in Florida, a trip to Cedar Point and to the Indiana Dunes. Janet said they also wanted to take her to Purdue University as Clara’s dad is a big Purdue fan.
Clara said things back home are “really bad. Everything is locked down, and no one can go out without special papers.”
She said she thinks over 3,000 people are affected, but no one in her family is ill. She’s not worried about going home, but is a little apprehensive about the four different airports she’s going to have to travel through and what could happen along the way.
Her host mom shared a Facebook post she posted the day before.
“How do u say goodbye in less then 48 hrs. when she has become one of r family members, when u consider her like a daughter, when u thought u had so much more time, when u wanted to show her so much more of her U.S. journey, when u wanted to make so many more memories, when u r sending her where illness is much worse right now??? We luv u Clara Gossiaux & will miss u sooooooo much!!💕 Can't wait to c u soar in ur next adventure & chapter in life!
MISSING BASEBALL SEASON
The Ewell family also enjoyed their time with Federico. “We love him!” Host mother Shannon Ewell said.
Federico also cited improving his English as his reason for coming and to have “an adventure.” Federico said he didn’t really experience “any culture shock,” but a big difference for him was there is no baseball in Italy and he was really looking forward to playing for West Noble.
He shared that he missed his family because they hung out a lot together, but he wasn’t homesick. He said he called or texted them regularly and has really enjoyed his host family. The Ewells have a son who is almost 12 and Federico has a younger brother just a year older.
His experience at West Noble has been “great. Everyone’s been super nice to me, and I had a lot of friends.”
While here, he was able to travel to Washington, D.C., and to Chicago but will be missing a spring break trip to Gatlinburg, Tennessee. Chosen because he “wanted to see a bear,” Shannon said.
Doug said they planned to go to a Chicago Bulls game and to see the greening of the river in Chicago but that was canceled.
Federico was disappointed about missing those trips and also about missing prom and graduation, but most of all he was disappointed about missing the baseball season.
“They don’t play baseball in Italy, so I was really looking forward to that. It was probably my only chance to ever play,” Federico said.
Doug said he worked really hard to make the team. “I certainly understand he’s not the only student to be affected by this as far as being a senior, but now he won’t ever have the chance to play.”
Since the COVID-19 situation is so bad in Italy, the Ewells and Federico are hoping he won’t have to go so soon. His plans were still up in the air as of Sunday, but they all knew that could change at any moment. The family said they heard of a student who only received a half day’s notice of her flight. So, Federico is packed, just in case. He said the American coordinators are telling him they’ll try to get him home in a week or less, but the Italian coordinators want them to stay, so he’s not sure.
His family back home is all healthy but on lockdown and can’t get out without a special paper from the government, according to Federico. He said one person in the family can go for groceries.
He’s not concerned about going back with the virus so prevalent there. “I’m healthy enough to survive,” he said.
Federico said the exchange program experience “literally changed my life. I learned a lot of new things.”
He said his host mom gave him some self-development books and he is really into self-development now. “I’m more mature as a person, healthier and happier,” he said.
DECISION EXPLAINED
Both Gossiaux and Musso are here through the high school exchange program with Cultural Home Stay International, CHI.
Max Salvo, external relations and program compliance manager, spoke about the difficult decision to send the student’s home. Salvo said they work closely with the U.S. State Department, sending partner nations, natural parents, host parents and other programs and have been “closely monitoring this quickly changing situation.”
The organization has been around for over 40 years, and he said they have different levels of programs. “Our team is very well trained and experienced and our tradition is always to put safety first in all decisions,” Salvo said.
He said there are many students remaining in the states. “First and foremost is the interest of our participants and their safety and well-being.”
Speaking specifically for Indiana participants, he said, the fact that Governor Eric Holcomb just announced that school would be out until May 1 and not all schools had e-learning was a main contributing factor. “This is an educational program,” Salvo said and while many host families were willing to continue to host despite that, with the ever-changing situation they felt it best that the students be home.
Salvo said, “The extreme travel restrictions are unprecedented. Time is of the essence,” he said. While it’s still possible to get the students out, they want to do so.
He said in Italy’s case, the flights are being chartered to repatriate the students.
“It’s a tough decision but was made with the safety and well being of our student’s placed in Indiana,” he said.
Even though Clara and Federico’s student exchange program has been cut three month’s short, both students are grateful for the time and experiences they have had here and grateful for their host families. Both young people said they plan to return — someday.
For more information about the Cultural Home Stay International program, visit their website at www.chinet.org.
