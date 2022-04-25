GOSHEN — Two 16-year-old Goshen boys were arrested on murder charges following the shooting death of a Goshen man at 7-Eleven Saturday.
A statement from the Elkhart County Prosecutor's Office reads that the Elkhart County Homicide Unit and Goshen Police Department arrested Alejandro Briano and Leonardo Chavarria on murder charges late Saturday evening.
According to police, at about 1 p.m. Saturday, Goshen officers were called to a shooting with injuries at 7-Eleven, 2200 Elkhart Road. Officers found Santino Garcia, 27, Goshen, with multiple gunshot wounds to his back and side. Garcia was taken to South Bend Memorial Hospital for treatment, but died.
Officers interviewed multiple witnesses and gathered evidence, leading to two people of interest being interviewed. According to the prosecutor's statement, the boys admitted to their involvement in the shooting. They were arrested that same evening.
On Monday morning, a judicial officer found probable cause for the arrests and the two are being held without bond at the Elkhart County Juvenile Detention Center.
Formal charges are expected to be filed Thursday, after which an initial hearing will take place in Elkhart County Circuit Court, according to the prosecutor.
A forensic autopsy is scheduled to be performed on Tuesday at the Homer Stryker School of Medicine.
This investigation is considered active and still on-going. Anyone who has information about the murder or knows anyone who does is asked to contact the Elkhart County Homicide Unit at 574-295-2825 or 574-296-1888.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.