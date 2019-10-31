The Shipshewana Majestic: The Circus kicked off Monday at the Michiana Entertainment.
The event featured several acts, including royal bengal and Siberian tigers, elephants, the Dominguez Poodles featured on the television show “America’s Got Talent," a motorcycle swing act and live comedy from Adam Kuchler.
The circus will continue today, with a show at 2 p.m. and another at 6:30 p.m. Tickets cost $10 for children and $18 for adults and may be purchased at MichianaEvents.com or by calling 260-768-3300.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.