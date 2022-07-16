GOSHEN — Find the positives in every situation and create a learning experience from it — that’s the operational style of Maple Crest Farms co-owner Dan Brenneman.
In farming, and especially with the challenges of inflation, he looks for opportunities in those challenges.
Brenneman said, “In theory every challenge presents an opportunity. There may be opportunities that we were not focusing on before that this will challenge us to watch closer.”
So instead of focusing on just the negatives, he looks at these issues through a different perspective.
“The challenges we’re facing,” Brenneman said, “I definitely don’t see positives in them, but I do see the management response to those when we come out of it will make us better.”
He added, “The positive is not going to be necessarily in the moment but probably what it can do for us in the long run. It’s just another management awareness tool.”
RECORD HIGHS
Current situations are driving record-high commodity prices. There are some challenges of this issue that can be hard to overlook, such as an almost three times increase in fuel or fertilizer, Brenneman said. Maple Crest Farms grows corn, soybeans and alfalfa.
“But again,” he said, “it makes you run the spreadsheets and say, this year it’s still going to pay us more benefit and return on corn even though we have high commodity prices, but we have to hit a yield amount and return.”
Brenneman discussed one of the challenges that he’s noticed: “The challenge for people to understand is that our inputs go up now [that] our commodity prices are going up. But the problem is the inputs will not come down until later. So, we’re going to have a loss coming off of this high where inputs will stay high and prices will drop. And so that’s when you get the danger.”
Brenneman said his father went through a similar experience in the ‘80s. He explained how they had to weather that same storm, and were successful, but it really took away their drive to expand and grow. All of these obstacles can be very difficult when trying to reach a goal.
“You don’t hit what your plans are timewise where you want to be financially,” Brenneman said. “But by the long-term ramifications, if the timing is wrong for certain things the discouragement [is] that you really don’t bounce back and go after things that take risks.”
AGE & RISK
Brenneman said the average age of an American farmer is 57. When talking about the farmer’s drive to grow crops, he says that age plays a big role.
A higher percentage of younger farmers seem to be more motivated and goal-oriented. For example, younger farmers, including his son Cole Brenneman, 14, work hard every day in the fields when not at school, and use it as their summer job.
“The question is: are you going to be in that position where you can take advantage and push for the growth?” he said. “Growth happens when there’s risks. We’re all pulling back because you can’t risk anything right now.”
Most people might not realize that the more American farmers risk, the better food prices consumers are presented with, Brenneman said. But inflation doesn’t just affect prices of food — it also increases the value of land.
VOTING & FARMING
One of the main points that Brenneman wanted to discuss was the impact that elections and voting can have on issues such as inflation.
“So really, what the American voter needs to know is that inflation hurts everybody,” he said. “The positive result of this really — to be honest with you — is elections. Does everybody willingly want to pay for that? No, if you don’t have to. So, the cost is going to be in the wallet and it’s going to hopefully drive people differently. That’s the only thing good about it. Voting affects not only them for the next four years, but it affects the next generation.”