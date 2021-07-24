MILFORD — Local farmers Mark and Kristina Hostetler are in a transition period on their small farm. They are switching from a beef cattle operation to a small, conventional, but grass-fed dairy operation.
This is not the first significant transformation that their farmstead has undergone. The farm is the same one that Mark’s grandparents owned and operated as a crop farm when he was growing up.
“I was here when we were planting and harvesting and I was always helping out with what I could do,” he said. “But, I never had any interest in doing what my family did with grain farming, so I followed the non-farming career. I didn’t even know I liked farming at first because I didn’t know what it could be. I thought every farmer did corn and soybeans, so I went to school and planned on being a pharmacist”
He then went in a new direction, traveling to Wales where he received a master’s degree in sustainable energy.
While Hostetler spent his time studying in Wales, his family, in need of some extra money, considered selling the farm. In the end, they decided to keep the property. He continued to pursue a career path within the field of sustainability, working in positions dealing with consulting. However, he always felt he wanted something more substantive.
“I thought that farming could benefit the environment, so I started looking into regenerative and organic agriculture,” he said. “I found an internship in Indianapolis at Traders Point Creamery. I was there for about five months working around 50 hours a week. Eventually, I worked my way up to herdsman and then managed the place for the last two years I was there.”
After six years working with Traders Point Creamery, Hostetler was inspired to start his own organic dairy and moved back home in 2016. Mark and Kristina quickly added cattle and built a tiny house on their property.
“The main house of my grandparents is basically a tear down. We planned on moving into it when we moved back, but a winter storm came through and the pipes froze, then burst ,so we built the tiny house,” he said.
Since taking over the farm in 2016, the Hostetlers have upgraded and renovated the property to transform it into an operational dairy. They added 42 solar panels on one of their properties’ buildings, which provides them with most of the energy they need for operations.
“I work for Byron Seeds as a territory manager, it’s my primary source of income and the farm is where all of the money goes because we need to get it in shape for what we want it to be,” Hostetler said. “It’s a lot of work because we do a lot of it ourselves. For instance, my office used to be a chemical mixing room we completely renovated.”
All of the repairs, renovations and work the couple is doing is part of the farm’s major transformation coming slowly to fruition. Currently, all the cattle they own in the lot will be auctioned off to buy Jersey cows for their grazing dairy operation.
They recently built a new milking parlor intending to open an organic dairy, but after speaking with Organic Valley, they learned that the operations are not currently accepting new producers. Therefore, they decided to remain a conventional dairy that is a grass-fed operation. They hope to eventually milk 24 cows year-round.
“The fact that we will be grazing dairy and a conventional dairy, not organic, will be fairly unique in our area,” Hostetler said.
Kristina added that her love of working with cows went into the decision to develop a dairy farm.
“I met Mark through vet technician school where I work with large animals,” she said. “I love cows. They are just wonderful animals. They all have their own personality and they are much calmer than cats and dogs.”
With a slowly rising emphasis on more plant-based diets for ethical and environmental reasons, many farmers might worry about the future of their operations. However, Hostetler views the movement differently.
“I would like to see a lot more regenerative practices in farming,” he said. “The most sustainable system I see is a hybrid system where, yes, people are eating less meat or milk but then the livestock is used to produce the manure to fertilize the plants, which would be the majority of the diet.”
In his eyes, small farmers suffer the most in the market, not the more extensive farming operations that often create problems in the industry. For instance, COVID-19 affected farmers of all levels. Major processing plants had to shut down to ensure the proper and safe processing of meats and milk. But, it was smaller farmers that were hurt more in the long run.
“We were trying to get our animals in for slaughter but all the smaller plants were booked out a year in advance because of the big guys inserting themselves saying here, we need this done now,” Hostetler said.
Part of the problem resides in America’s farming industry as a corporate and consolidated operation.
“I would like to see a greater emphasis on smaller farms and less consolidation as far as economics within the farming industry. The average dairy in Canada, for instance, is smaller than farms in America, which have lost over 50% of their dairy farms every 10 years,” Hostetler said.
The landscape of the current farming industry is one of the factors that led Hosteler to transition his farm to a grass-fed, localized dairy operation. With knowledge of how Traders Point Creamery operated under his belt, he hopes to push his operation in the direction of part of a more local dairy economy.
“The only way I see around the consolidation of farming in the U.S. is for farmers to take the reins and start circumventing the markets.” Hostetler said. “Stop selling to giant co-ops who don’t have their interest at heart; stop selling it to vertical integrators like Walmart and start forming smaller, more localized co-ops where you are cooperating with other farms.”
Miss Hostetler concurs, “I just wish it was easier to be a farmer. Especially for small scale farms it’s super hard to make it in the farming industry,” she said.
Hopeful of a future that allows farmers to practice regenerative farming on a local scale successfully, the couple dives into opening their dairy operations. While there is a general lack of similar practices in the immediate farming community at large, there has been a more drastic shift to regenerative, sustainable, organic, and grass-fed practices. While progress is being made, other issues persist, crippling smaller farmers from flourishing like their past generations were able to.
“I think there is not as much exposure to farming as there used to be partly because of ag-gag rules designed to protect larger farms from unwanted scrutiny and animal welfare issues, etc. But I think farmers pursuing that legislation have had negative repercussions. If you don’t see things happening you begin to take them for granted and they operate in the background,” Hostetler said..
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.