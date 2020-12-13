ROME CITY [mdash] Marcia Darlene Lambright, 72, of Rome City, died at 1 a.m. Friday, Dec. 11, at her residence. She was born Aug. 9, 1948, in Indianapolis, to Henry and Sovilla (Weirich) Hochstetler. On Oct. 15, 1970, in LaGrange County, she married Alvin Lee Lambright. He survives. Survivor…