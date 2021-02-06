Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will become overcast in the afternoon. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 18F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 9F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected.