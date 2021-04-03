Where your website is hosted is important for your business. Hosting can affect the speed, security, SEO, and even user experience on your website.
For starters, a poor web host can expose your website and, your business, to slow load times and security risks. Slow speeds are a deal-breaker for most internet users. You could even possibly lose 7% of traffic for every second of delay. That could be thousands of dollars lost monthly. Users will also likely find your site “down” too often, leading to a poor user experience. And that’s before you mention the opaque pricing practices that may cost you hundreds of dollars in hidden “services.”
TIPS FOR HOSTING
Fortunately, there are endless exceptional hosting service providers to choose from without breaking the bank. The following are five tips to help you pick the right one for your business;
Optimal storage and bandwidth: Storage refers to the quantity of space a website host allocates to a single customer. Think of it as a virtual filing cabinet. You want a large cabinet with ample space for all your files (in this case data). More importantly, a great filing cabinet also allows room for growth. Bandwidth also involves data. It’s the amount of data transferred between your website and visitors. Again, you want plenty of bandwidth, plus extra breathing room for future growth.
Excellent uptime and reliability: Uptime is the period when your website is running and available to users. Any second that it’s not online, the website is said to be down, which is referred to as downtime. The best websites are up almost 100% of the time. Think of Amazon, for example. How often do you hear that Amazon is down? How often have you visited Amazon and found it offline? It rarely happens. If you want the same for your business website, find a fast hosting provider with 99.9% uptime.
Scalability: After assessing the hosting provider’s storage, bandwidth, uptime, and speed, the next thing to check is scalability. Remember that your businesses won’t remain at the size it is forever. Your business aim is always to grow and become a bigger enterprise with a wider presence. Perhaps, you even have plans to expand nationally or even regionally later on. Larger businesses have more traffic, generate more data, and process more orders. Does the hosting provider you’re considering have the capacity to meet those needs as your business expands?
Security and regulatory compliance: A 2018 report by SiteLock shows that the average small business website experiences 58 cyber attacks every day. Larger businesses face even more. A great host has the means and resources, complete with security updates and patches, to secure your site. The best hosts also comply with security and other regulations to further protect your site from adverse situations. You should especially focus on the GDPR laws and SSL certificate support. More importantly, make sure that this information is detailed and documented in the SLA.
Domain management considerations: Always remember that you may not use your current domain configuration forever. And, even if you do, you may eventually need subdomains for new “franchises” as your business expands. Additionally, you’ll need access to the DNS system to set up advertising campaigns and third-party services, such as accounting and Enterprise Relationship Management software. The best hosting providers offer tools and useful features to easily implement these and other necessary domain-level changes.
Beware of cheap pricing traps: The biggest challenge in choosing a web hosting services provider usually lies in confusing pricing plans. While more doesn’t always mean better, beware of low-cost plans that promise heaven. They’re mostly traps, that end up with more fees and often face security issues.
Now that you know what to look for, you can start making good decisions regarding a hosting provider for your business website. Be sure to check reviews, and do your research before selecting your provider and plan length.
Considering all the above items can help you select a strong website hosting provider and ensure your site is on a good foundation.
