Mike Gingerich is President of Digital Hill Multimedia (www.DigitalHill.com), a Goshen, Ind. web design, web software and social media marketing firm. He is also a consultant and author of the book, “Game Plan for Social Media Lead Generation”. Find out more at www.MikeGingerich.com/book.

Mike Gingerich is President of Digital Hill Multimedia (www.DigitalHill.com), a Goshen, Ind. web design, web software and social media marketing firm. He is also a consultant and author of the book, “Game Plan for Social Media Lead Generation”. Find out more at www.MikeGingerich.com/book.