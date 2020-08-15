These days we are bombarded with advertisements at every turn. While there is nothing wrong with marketing your products, overreliance on traditional media can lead to desensitization. Aggressive marketing techniques are now likely to be received with cynicism.
The key, as many businesses have yet to discover, is to invest in more subtle marketing methods that people can feel good about, such as the use of influencers. This form of marketing incorporates two of the most effective tools; social media and the power of word of mouth. It’s not surprising that more than $9.7 billion was spent on influencer marketing. Here is how effective influencer marketing can boost your business.
1. Improved Social Media Presence
It is no longer enough to just set up a website and optimize your content. An effective marketing campaign targets consumers where they spend most of their time. According to the Pew Research Centre, 72% of Americans use some form of social media.
Hiring an influencer is the fastest way to have your brand seen on social platforms. This will, in turn, boost your SEO ranking and increase website traffic. However, to capitalize on this trend, you must ensure that you select the right influencer for your business. Don’t just look at the number of followers when making your decision. You should also consider location, age, and most importantly the niche they are in and the demographics of their audience.
2. Gives your Brand Credibility
Gaining the trust of your customers is one of the hardest things to do. Other forms of advertisement lack personal connection with target customers. Influencers invest a lot of time in gaining the trust of their followers.
Their opinion of a product can sway their fans in a particular direction. People are more likely to pay attention to a recommendation from a person they trust. When an influencer shares your content on their platforms, these loyal followers automatically become yours as well. It may be best to opt for micro-influencers as they often have a more authentic fan base.
3. Boosts Consumer Engagement
A social media post by an influencer, when properly planned, will likely generate a buzz and conversation around your brand. The right influencer will not just tell your brand story. They will tell their own experience with the product. This will then trigger other people to share their experiences and offer opinions about what they like or don’t like.
These organic conversations generate insights about consumer interest you can’t get from anywhere else. The data obtained will improve your understanding of the target audience. Therefore it makes it easier to fine-tune your product to cater to their needs.
4. Reach New Audience
A business has to keep acquiring a new audience to stay ahead of the competition. Expanding your audience is a delicate process. If you stray too far, you risk losing your loyal customers.
Influencers can help you expand your reach without total overhauls. This form of marketing is guaranteed to reach a newer audience, not just those already aware of your products. You can then win over their fans who can quickly become long term customers.
Final Thoughts
Influencer marketing is an increasingly useful, powerful, and cost-effective tool for any business with a desire to create marketplace awareness. However, it doesn’t mean that you can succeed with any influencer.
Before settling on an influencer, consider all the factors. This includes demographics, niche, and credibility. For instance, it is a waste of money to use an influencer with a strong following of younger people if your product is tailored for an older demographic. To avoid this mismatch, take time to look beyond their follower numbers. The best part about influencer marketing is that you can go for what fits in your budget. You don’t have to spend a fortune to reap the benefits.
