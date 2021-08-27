Employee training tools are no longer simply nice to have but rather a must-have for companies that want to improve their productivity and efficiency.
Using an online training tool like Minerva can help you to achieve this and stay ahead of the competition. Unlike traditional training solutions, employees can train on their own time using Minerva. It also takes 40 to 60% less time to train employees using training management solutions over classroom learning. Plus, your employees become more satisfied with increasing their skill levels, without having to spend eight hours in a training course.
Studies have also shown that online training increases productivity. This in turn can help increase company revenue. That said, below is an overview of this cloud-based online training tool.
DASHBOARD AND THEMES
Minerva has an intuitive dashboard that is organized according to content blocks. The course overview section appears in the center of the screen with navigation and news icons aligned on the left and right sides of the screen. However, you can also customize your dashboard to add, hide, delete, dock, or move content blocks.
As for the theme, Minerva has a standard and custom theme that allows administrators to tweak the background color, upload custom logos, footers, and more. Tech-savvy users can use these tools to create a dynamic-looking dashboard.
ROLES AND TEAMS
Administrators can choose from various roles that can sometimes overlap. Regardless, the highest role available is the manager and site administrator. These are followed by other roles created and assigned by the administrator. Other roles can include course creator, tutor, and non-editing tutor. Course creators are tasked with creating the training course, tutors create and add training content, while non-editing tutors only post grades.
Additionally, site administrators can organize learners into groups. By default, learners are categorized according to their courses but can also be grouped based on activities. Admins can also invite guests who can only view the courses. Minerva can also support between 1 and 500 users, making it a great solution for most businesses.
ASSIGNMENTS AND OTHER ACTIVITIES
Apart from roles and groups, Minerva supports a plethora of course-related activities. Like any other online learning software, the platform has an integrated messaging and commenting tool, discussion boards, and more.
WHY YOU SHOULD CONSIDER MINERVA
That said, below are some reasons why you should consider using Minerva for your training needs.
FLEXIBILITY
Working on regular shifts and pursuing training is certainly tiring. This is why most companies set aside several days for training purposes or use weekends to train their employees. However, advancing technology means that new systems keep getting released, which requires regular training for employees.
Using Minerva eliminates the need to set aside boardrooms and specific training days. It is an online tool that employees can access anytime and anywhere, as long as they have a reliable internet connection. Your employees can make time during coffee breaks at work or while traveling to listen or watch online training courses.
AFFORDABILITY
Completing traditional training courses requires you to print copies of notes and rent a training space, both of which are quite costly. However, Minerva is a cloud-based platform where users can save and share course videos and notes for later reference. Minerva also offers a free trial period and a free version. However, companies can update to premium versions, which charge per feature. This means you will only need to pay for the features that you want.
Minerva is easy to use and has great customer support.
CONCLUSION
With many online training tools available, finding the right tool to improve your training efficiencies might be challenging. However, Minerva is not your ordinary learning management system. While it excels in many of its features and most of those who’ve trained using it are satisfied, it has some minimal drawbacks. For instance, it doesn’t support in-person or live online training. Nonetheless, it is a great tool that can enhance your employees training experience.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.