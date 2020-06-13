Every online marketer is actively looking for ways to make more sales and grow their business. However, no matter how great your advertising and sales strategies are, not every customer will take the simple path and complete their purchase. The reality is that every business loses some leads at one point in the customer’s journey. A potential customer may come across your website, search for products, and leave. As a marketer, you should anticipate this behavior and devise a way to help visitors through the buying process. One such effective strategy for conversion optimization is remarketing.
HOW REMARKETING WORKS
Remarketing, also known as retargeting, is a form of advertising that allows businesses to re-engage prospective customers who once visited their store but did not convert. It lets you target customers by strategically placing ads that remind them of their interest in a particular product. This is a pretty exciting marketing tactic as when a customer is browsing the web or a social media platform, the ads will pop up, which evokes the customer’s reaction, encouraging them to visit your website and complete their purchase.
How exactly does this work? The business owner places a tracking code or pixel on their website or Facebook page. When a prospect or existing customer visits the website, the JavaScript code puts an anonymous cookie into the visitor’s browser. This cookie tracks the visitor’s activity without storing personal information. When the visitor leaves, the tracking cookie shares their activity to a remarketing ad service so they can be served with targeted ads at a later time.
Here’s how you can effectively use remarketing to increase conversions and boost sales.
SET GOALS FOR STRATEGY
Like any other marketing strategy, it is crucial to define your remarketing goals. Identifying the target audience as well as web pages you’d like to target is a great starting point when setting up your campaign. You can focus your remarketing campaign on people who:
Visited your website but left without making a purchase
Consume the same content as your existing customers
Were impressed by your advert on social media
Have Google searches centered around your brand
Have subscribed to your email list
If you want to increase your conversion rate, focus on tagging top-selling product pages. You can increase your ad spend on visitors with abandoned shopping carts as these are more likely to convert. At the same time, focus on nurturing leads that visited the homepage or other pages that are less sales oriented. By doing so, you prime the leads for conversion, so the chances of buying a product are higher.
IDENTIFY THE BEST CHANNELS
After setting goals for your campaign, it is time to identify the best channels for your remarketing efforts. You can run ads on Google, mobile applications, or social media platforms such as Facebook. Using social media gives you an edge as ads are more likely to receive likes, comments, and shares from interested audiences. However customers are everywhere, so the key here should be focusing on channels that will give your brand maximum exposure. Do not limit yourself to a single platform; instead, spread your campaigns across multiple platforms.
USE AUDIENCE DATA
Remarketing campaigns are more successful when segmented according to the needs of the customers. This is due to different people being interested in different products. Brands therefore, should customize their campaigns based on visitor information to ensure they present more appealing ads. Ideally, you can segment your campaign to address:
• General website visitors
• Specific product visitors
• Previous customers
• Abandoned shopping cart visitors
• By categorizing prospects, it will be easier to address the needs of the entire customer base better.
CREATE AND RUN YOUR ADS
Once you’ve segmented your audience, it is time to get the ads up and running. To drive more sales, ensure your ads are creative enough and that they resonate with the target audience. The good thing here is that most advertising platforms allow you to test and track your ads. As such, measuring the performance or progress of your remarketing campaign should not be a challenge. You only need to update your ads after using them for a few weeks.
With remarketing, a lost lead should not mean a lost customer. Follow the above steps to continue to increase conversions and grow your business.
