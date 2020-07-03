Maintaining an outstanding reputation is key to success in today’s highly competitive atmosphere. This is because 74% of consumers rely on social media to make a purchasing decision. Facebook, with an active online community of over 2.4 billion users, is arguably the most powerful and attractive platform for building a brand. Most users on this social platform like brand pages with the sole aim of researching products and assessing a brand’s character. This means that every post, review, and comment redefines how the Facebook community views you. For this reason, every brand should ensure it is presented in the best light.
Here are four actionable tips that businesses can follow to increase their brand reputation on Facebook:
Provide updated business information
Brands should always provide updated business information on their Facebook page. This includes their business name, location, description, logo, contact details, email address, operational hours, and more. Additionally, share important business details, such as upcoming events, special deals, and other news updates on your Facebook business page. Making this information public shows that your brand is legitimate and earns you more trust.
It is also vital to verify your Facebook business page. This ensures that fake accounts claiming to be affiliated with your brand are not used to damage your online reputation. It also helps your business to be able to get fake accounts removed.
Use high-quality content to position your brand as a thought leader
Brands must create high-quality and authentic content to thrive in today’s competitive marketplace. The same applies when it comes to Facebook marketing. You cannot create a strong brand reputation without sharing informative and engaging content that adds value to your audience.
Here are some tips for improving your Facebook reputation through an effective content strategy:
• Post relevant content that resonates strongly with your target audience.
• Share content that addresses key problems and current trends in your industry.
• Contribute by posting and responding to questions in industry-related forums.
• Engage users in the comments section.
• Use compelling visuals to improve content quality.
• Use high-quality photos and videos for your Facebook posts.
• Go beyond regular content by sharing guest blog posts, case studies, and whitepapers that reflect your expertise.
• Stay active by posting consistently. If you’re having trouble keeping up with your Facebook content calendar, use scheduling tools.
• Avoid posting overly salesy or self-promotional content.
• Manage reviews and recommendations
Every brand should engage their customers by allowing public comments and reviews. This shows the audience that your brand values customer feedback. You should always respond to reviews, whether they’re positive or negative. If the review is positive, ask them to share their experience with their friends or the larger Facebook community.
In case a customer posts a negative review or comment, do not overreact by fighting back. This might damage or even ruin your brand reputation. Instead, find a way to fix the problem and make the customer happy. If the comment made had a significant impact that ruined your brand’s image, it is a good idea to assess the issue and make a detailed public statement.
Leverage power of client testimonials and case studies
When consumers are evaluating vendor products and services, they start by researching the company’s online profile. The first step is usually checking their website, followed by social media profiles such as Facebook. Sharing positive customer reviews and success stories from happy clients can improve your reputation significantly. Make it the norm to regularly share captivating, yet honest video testimonials from your clients. You can also publish case studies and client experiences that show your brand as an authority. All of these are effective ways of communicating the value of your products and services to your target audience and ultimately maintaining an outstanding brand reputation.
Finally, remember to defend and protect your brand proactively against fake news. It is a good idea to use social monitoring tools and put a rapid response team in place. This way, it will be easy to handle an online PR crisis before things get out of control.
Building a strong brand reputation on Facebook and other online platforms is a great way to make potential customers trust your brand. This goes a long way to grow your customer base, generate more leads, and ultimately, boost your business sales.
