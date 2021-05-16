Regardless of your business size, social media platforms help brands connect and engage with customers. It allows businesses to showcase their personal side, address customer concerns, and prove industry expertise. For small businesses with tight marketing budgets, social media can be a great driver of new customers. Businesses can nurture prospects into great connections and conversions through social media. Below are some tips for businesses looking to acquire new customers using social platforms.
SIMPLIFY CUSTOMER ACQUISITION
Motivating social media users to ignore their interesting social media feed to explore your website is certainly challenging. Besides, their platforms are full of entertaining and compelling personal stories that can keep them busy for hours. With such realities, you should create a seamless customer acquisition process.
For this, make it easy for consumers to find more product details, purchase products, sign up for services, or fill out forms. Creating a demanding onboarding process will likely frustrate potential prospects from social media platforms. This then impairs the effectiveness of your social media strategy.
CHOOSE THE RIGHT PLATFORM
The various social media platforms have significant differences, especially in their user base and how businesses should behave on each platform. Note that you should choose a platform that appeals to your target audience. It should also offer social media marketing tools to boost your marketing campaigns.
For instance, LinkedIn perfectly suits B2B businesses and Instagram is best for eCommerce brands. However, small businesses thrive better on Facebook, and media companies excel on Twitter. Therefore, a proper understanding of your target audience helps significantly in focusing on the right platform. This increases the chances of connecting with your customers and acquiring new prospects.
CREATE TRUST
Content is always king in the digital marketing realm. Besides blog posts and product/service reviews, user-generated content plays a critical role in helping small businesses acquire new customers. Sharing content created by other end users is very efficient since most modern customers consider feedback from other users before making purchase decisions.
User-generated content also helps to build customer trust. Therefore, consider coupling user-generated content with a compelling call to action to acquire new customers.
PROVIDE EXCELLENT SUPPORT
A recent study found that customers who enjoy positive and satisfactory customer support will share their experience with approximately 9 people. Therefore, providing outstanding customer support helps market your business through word-of-mouth. Thereby, attracting customers, especially when support is publicly shared.
That said, don’t overlook the importance of training customer support personnel on how to provide impeccable support services online. This markets your business as a caring brand and builds customer loyalty for customers who enjoy your services.
WORK WITH INFLUENCERS
Influencer marketing is another digital marketing element with proven results, especially for small businesses looking to expand. Working with proven social media influencers in your niche can place your business in front of a new audience. This not only increases your social media followers and improves brand awareness but also boosts the acquisition of new customers.
BOTTOM LINE
With millions of daily users, social media platforms are a compelling marketing option for small businesses looking to acquire new customers. Unfortunately, with several social media platforms available with varying marketing strategies, achieving effective marketing results becomes challenging.
As mentioned, begin by identifying the right network to promote your brand. You should then share your compelling brand story to gain organic followers who can easily convert. Don’t forget the importance of social media analytic tools to measure performance and effectiveness of your marketing strategies.
Mike Gingerich is president of Digital Hill Multimedia (www.DigitalHill.com), a Goshen web design, web software and social media marketing firm. He is also a business blogger on tech, marketing, and growth. Find out more at www.MikeGingerich.com/blog/.
