Annual school performance reports were released for the last time with a standardized test as the primary indicator of district success.
This year’s report marks the second year in a row that the reports were released without a letter grade. For the 2019-2020 school year, the pandemic resulted in inaccurate reporting and some schools lack of ability to even test their students. For the 2020-2021 school year, a new education bill allowed districts to use an “N/A” in place of their traditional school letter grade for the statewide assessment program test.
Even without the letter grade, though, school districts around Michiana are finding ways to appreciate their most recent performance reports, looking at categories they may have otherwise ignored, and considering new categories they haven’t gauged in the past.
“One thing that stuck out to me that I was really proud of was our attendance rate,” said Westview Superintendent Randy Miller. “Even throughout COVID, besides missing some snow days last year, we were in session face-to-face every day at Westview. To see those 96-97% at all our schools is really neat.”
While the performance reports make Miller and the district feel good due to their historically top-ranking grades, Miller explained that Westview tries not to put too much stock into state assessments.
“They’re just one-time snapshots and you can love them or hate them, but they’re there and you might as well try to do the absolute best you can on them,” he said. “We don’t want to hang all our hats in that area but we want to be successful at everything we do. It’s nice that we’re an ‘A’ corporation and I would like to say that’s not meaningful for us, but I would challenge you to say that we value ourselves even if we didn’t have an ‘A.’”
Another traditionally ‘A’ ranking school has a similar sentiment. Superintendent for Middlebury Community Schools Jayson Snyder explained that standardized testing is not an accurate means of assessment.
“We believe that using one single standardized test to determine the effectiveness of a school or the effectiveness of a teacher is too simplistic,” he said. “Teaching and learning is a science. It’s really complicated and has many layers. It’s important to look at the data so we can see what’s working and what’s not, but it’s dangerous and simplistic if one test score becomes how we value this whole process.”
In recent years the Indiana Department of Education has taken steps to create a more effective model for determining success in Indiana school districts.
On Dec. 21, the Indiana State Board of Education unanimously approved House Enrolled Act 1514, a new set of indicators to measure how schools are preparing students. Along with repealing consequences for failing schools, the new bill also implemented the Indiana Graduates Prepared to Succeed (GPS) dashboard.
“The standardized test score will still be a part of the accountability model, but it will not be the only thing used,” Snyder said. “The idea that they’re not going to use one test score for a marker of success or lack of success is something a lot of people are finding refreshing.”
The GPS dashboard, which is still in the works, will include school success indicators that are not all associated with test scores. The act also allowed districts to use an “N/A” in place of their traditional school letter grade for the statewide assessment program test the 2020-2021 school year.
Ideas regarding what to include in the dashboard, which schools and the DOE both will keep available on their websites, are being gathered from educators, according to Snyder.
“Student growth is important,” Snyder said. “Where were they when they first started in a class and where did they finish? I think we should look at a variety of factors and when they’re measuring the effectiveness of a school, it’s got to be more than one test. I know at the high school level, they’ve looked at things like participation, attendance, progress toward graduation or certification, as giving you a better picture of a student and their progress through school than just the one standardized test score.”
MORE EXPANSIVE DATA
Concord’s Superintendent Dan Funston explained that the data needs to be more expansive, covering a larger array of concepts.
“We’ve long felt that a wider lens is needed in considering what makes an excellent school district stand out among its peers and we are happy the Indiana Department of Education is moving in that direction,” he said, explaining that the new GPS dashboard instead offers a comprehensive look at how students are building knowledge and skills. “The characteristics featured on the Indiana GPS dashboard — academic mastery; career and postsecondary readiness: credentials and experiences; communication and collaboration; work ethic; and civic, financial, and digital literacy — are all areas that we want our students to achieve in because we know it will provide them a solid foundation for success.”
Concord’s administration recently held a meeting for the community to assess its overall beliefs on determining student success.
“What we heard from that group reinforced our own beliefs that defining a successful student goes far beyond a test score and includes many of the changes that the new Indiana GPS dashboard is incorporating.”
WHAT NUMBERS CAN’T SAY
At Westview, that sentiment was echoed.
“What this doesn’t tell you, what numbers can’t tell you, is that we try to love and care for our kids, meet our kids’ needs,” Miller said. “This doesn’t show you, every day, our kids’ progress and behaviorally, how can we shape this kid to be a better person?”
“The absolute best feedback a parent could have is talking to their child about how it’s going,” he continued. “We want kids to be engaged, super excited about coming to school, eager to work hard and grow.”
