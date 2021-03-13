GOSHEN — The COVID-19 virus has unleashed uncertainty, fear and financial struggles upon the child care industry, leaving small child care providers scrambling to stay afloat while maintaining sanitary and reliable child care for the community.
Child care centers across Elkhart County faced new, unforeseen challenges last March with little to no support from local and state officials. Now, about one year from the initial closings, parents and providers alike are hopeful things will return to the way they were before the pandemic.
In contrast, many child care providers believe that despite the stress of the pandemic important lessons were learned and new connections established. Janet Couch, executive director of the Campus Center for Young Children, 1900 S. Main St., in Goshen, said the initial changes were difficult but have become the new normal.
“We had to change our entire check-in process. We have to take the kid’s temperatures every day and the parents can no longer go past the entrance. Face coverings are required for the staff, but not for the kids. We increased sanitizing and invested in some electrostatic sprayers, which make sanitizing larger areas easier,” Couch said.
Other providers, including Little Saints Child Care, 708 Wayne St., Middlebury, and Little Lites Daycare Ministry, also in Middlebury, expressed similar changes to their daily check-in and cleaning procedures.
WORKING TOGETHER
One outcome of the COVID-19 outbreak was the development of new bonds between local child care providers.
Mary Armstrong, director of Little Lites Daycare Ministry believes the shared struggles at the beginning of the pandemic fostered a new environment where local providers began to band together, networking and sharing ideas in order to help each other make it through the difficult times.
“In the beginning we dealt with a lot of questions that we didn’t have answers to. There was a lot of scrambling around, but child care providers, especially in our area, really came together and worked on what we could do better. We bounced ideas off of each other, shared supplies that were low, like cleaning solutions, gloves, diapers and other essential items,” Armstrong said.
The shared community of child care providers became crucial to directors, staff and parents as they expressed a lack of support for the industry coupled with inadequate communication regarding how to handle the sudden changes and challenges the pandemic brought last March.
“We were left with some holes with state agencies in helping us navigate the virus. It was one of my biggest frustrations. We simply were not given any directive on how to handle things,” Armstrong said.
“What would happen if parents had nowhere to take their kids?” LaDonna Wright of Little Saints Child Care said. “We are the backbone of the economy. We were here when everything else was closed.”
STAFF, ENROLLMENT DECLINE
Other challenges child care providers face include loss in staff members as well as lower enrollment from families who are now working from home and no longer need child care. Wright shared her frustrations with the loss of five teachers since last April due mostly to health concerns and fear of high exposure risks. The lack of staffing hit hardest because there is a return of growing demand for child care, but in order to maintain certain standards of cleanliness and ratios of students to teachers, teachers are needed to fill the space of those lost during the early days of the pandemic.
“Currently, we are at half capacity and assigning families to waitlists due to the difficulties hiring more employees,” Wright said. “Our registration capacity is 121 and we currently have only around 56 of those seats filled.”
While child care providers struggle to navigate the challenges and financial stress caused by the COVID-19 outbreak, parents have been grateful for the way their child care providers are handling the circumstances.
Shalmai Keim, mother of a young boy at the Campus Center for Young Children, remains confident in the staff’s ability to keep her son healthy while providing a positive learning environment. The staff at the Campus Center even posed for photographs of them with and without their masks posted outside the classrooms so the children would be able to see them both ways.
“It really has been amazing how easily the children adjust,” Keim said. “It didn’t even phase him and it really helped that the Campus Center has good communication with us parents.”
Similarly, Daniel Odviar, father of a 2-year-old at Little Lites remarked, “We were not allowed in the building anymore, which was hard because during this time my son switched classrooms. I was not even able to go into his new classroom, meet his new teacher, but they had an app that allows you to check up on things and is really helpful for parents.”
THE FUTURE
Looking into the future, planning remains difficult as there is a great deal of uncertainty with how things are changing despite the development of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Most child care providers currently plan on continuing increased sanitizing, requiring staff mask mandates, limiting parent access to their facilities, and other procedures to ensure the safety of staff and children alike. Receiving the vaccines is being left up to individual staff members. As of today, teachers and childcare workers are eligible to receive the vaccines in Indiana.
“No one here has received the vaccine because we are nowhere near eligibility despite the fact that we have been here and we have been open and caring for children even when many other programs and schools were shut down. Again, we are overlooked as essential. So, we sit here waiting for our turn,” Wright said last week.
Two months and a week after vaccinations began in Indiana, their turn has arrived.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.