SYRACUSE — A Silver Alert has been issued by the Syracuse Police Department in Kosciusko County, Indiana for a girl last seen Tuesday.
Aaliyah Ramirez, a 14-year-old white female, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 138 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, was last seen wearing a black zip up jacket, gray and white sweatpants, and a purple Nike backpack.
Ramirez was last seen Tuesday at 8:01 a.m. walking from her home along Parkway Drive. Police said in the alert she is believed to be in danger.
On Wednesday police issued a notice about her disappearance, which stated Police believe she is potentially in danger, and may be heading either to Marion or possibly to the Palm Beach County, Florida area. The most recent Silver Alert does not contain that information.
Syracuse police ask for anyone with information on Ramirez to contact the department at 574-267-5667 or 911.
